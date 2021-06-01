Goble's walk-off grand slam highlights split in Pierre

The Hardhats fell behind again against Pierre, which was playing in its first Legion game the season was a Legion program.

Post 8 scored two runs in the first inning and broke a 2-2 tie with a big five-run third, extending its lead to 9-3 before Post 22 scored three times in the sixth inning to make it a game

In the top of the seventh, Post 22 loaded the bases against reliever Lincoln Kienholz. But Kienholz got the last laugh, striking out the side to get the save.

Post 22 tied the game in the third with a two-run, two-out double by catcher Dalton Klosterman.

Pierre appeared to take control in the bottom of the third with five runs on five hits and three walks.

Trailing 8-2, Post 22 added one run in the Klosterman drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and made it 9-6 on a RBI single by Jed Sullivan and a two-run single by Goble.

Post 22 finished with seven hits again against Pierre pitching, as Ryker Henne had three hits, Sullivan with two hits and one RBI, Goble with two RBI and Klosterman with three runs batted in.

Maguire Raske had two hits and two RBI for Pierre and Isaac Polak added two RBI.