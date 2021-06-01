Goble's walk-off grand slam highlights split in Pierre

Down to their final strike and out, Rapid City Post 22's Jake Goble blasted a walk-off grand slam home run to lift the Hardhats to a wild 6-3 win over Renner Tuesday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The young Hardhats were in a similar position against Pierre in the nightcap, loading the bases with no outs, but couldn't score in the 9-6 loss to Post 8.
The split put Post 22 at 9-7 on the season as it heads to its first tournament and game Thursday on its new Fitzgerald Stadium turf.
Twice earlier in the opener, the Hardhats loaded the bases, failing to score in the second inning and adding their only two runs in the fifth.
Goble, with his fourth home run of the season over the left field fence, left no doubt this time.
Post 22 loaded the bases on a single by Jacob Solano, a hit-by-pitch to Jed Sullivan and a walk to Bransen Kuehl.
The Hardhats finished with seven hits, led by Goble and Solano with two hits each.
Renner had just three hits against starting pitcher Hunter Tillery in 3 1/3 innings. Wilson Kieffer got the win with an outstanding 3 2/3 innings of relief as he gave up no hits or runs, walking one and striking out six.
The Post 22 defense struggled against Renner with five errors.
The Hardhats fell behind again against Pierre, which was playing in its first Legion game the season was a Legion program.
Post 8 scored two runs in the first inning and broke a 2-2 tie with a big five-run third, extending its lead to 9-3 before Post 22 scored three times in the sixth inning to make it a game
In the top of the seventh, Post 22 loaded the bases against reliever Lincoln Kienholz. But Kienholz got the last laugh, striking out the side to get the save.
Post 22 tied the game in the third with a two-run, two-out double by catcher Dalton Klosterman.
Pierre appeared to take control in the bottom of the third with five runs on five hits and three walks.
Trailing 8-2, Post 22 added one run in the Klosterman drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and made it 9-6 on a RBI single by Jed Sullivan and a two-run single by Goble.
Post 22 finished with seven hits again against Pierre pitching, as Ryker Henne had three hits, Sullivan with two hits and one RBI, Goble with two RBI and Klosterman with three runs batted in.
Maguire Raske had two hits and two RBI for Pierre and Isaac Polak added two RBI.
Blake Weaver took the loss on the mound, giving up six hits and seven runs (five earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Drew Scherbenske gave up one run and one hit in 1 1/3 innings and Bryan Atkinson also gave up one run and one hit in two innings.
Post 22 now will open its new ballpark with the Veterans Classic Thursday through Sunday. The Hardhats face the 406 Flyers Thursday night at 8 p.m. to kick off the tournament.
STURGIS 15, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Titans picked up their first win of the season Tuesday night at Strong field.
Sturgis got two this and three RBI by Dustin Alan and four RBI by Kain Peters and two runs batted in by Thor Sundstrom.
Sturgis, 1-2, is the Veterans classic in Rapid City Thursday through Sunday and will open Thursday against the Post 22 Expos at 8 a.m. and the Post 320 stars at 8 p.m.
Sasquatch keep rolling with win over Pierre
The Spearfish Sasquatch won their sixth game of the season with a commanding 10-2 victory over the Pierre Trappers Tuesday night in Expedition League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish, which got a wild walk-off win over the Trappers Monday night, didn't need the drama Tuesday night, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the third and four more in the fifth.
Pierre got its only runs in the top of the ninth.
Seth Surrett had a big game for the Sasquatch with two hits and four RBI, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple in the fifth. Rey Lozano added a pair of hits for Spearfish.
Nico Saldias picked up with win with a strong performance, scattering four hits in six innings, striking out three. Sean Moran pitched two scoreless innings and Jack VanDoran pitched the final inning.
Spearfish, 6-1, has a couple of days off before returning to action Friday at the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Minot, N.D.