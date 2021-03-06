Golden Eagles get Cobblers in the end again

"We were just really thin at some positions. It is something you have to live with," he said. "I'm proud of the way they battled back because they could have laid over and died, but they gave themselves a chance."

Voegele led Aberdeen Central with 16 points, followed by Barr with 14 and Reede with 11 points. The Golden Eagles were 22-of-52 from the field, hit 3-of-14 3-pointers, but were 10-of-15 from the line.

"We haven't won many games like this," Norberg said. "We've either been beaten in games like this or we have won big. It was great to find ways to make plays down the stretch and hit some free throws."

The young Golden Eagles, 11-10, will be right back in Rapid City in less than two weeks for the state tournament, which Norberg said is a reward for their hard work this season.

"I'm excited for our guys," he said. "They are a bunch of juniors and a sophomore out there. They get to go out here again and experience what is best about South Dakota basketball, and that is the state tournament."

Three Cobbler starters — the Swallow brothers and Meisman — were starters last season when Rapid City Central won its SoDak16 game but couldn't play in the state tournament because of the pandemic.

"I really feel bad that as seniors they didn't get a chance to play in the state tournament," Hay said. "Aberdeen knocked down shots, and made them when they had to, made free throws, and we just didn't get that done."

