Golden Eagles get Cobblers in the end again

Second-half blues against Aberdeen Central cost Rapid City Central once again, as the Cobblers fell to the Golden Eagles 57-52 in a boys' SoDak16 basketball game Saturday afternoon at Naasz Gymnasium.
For the second time in two games against Aberdeen Central this season, the Cobblers saw a double-digit lead evaporate and then come down the final couple of possessions, only to see the Golden Eagles prevail.
This loss was costlier, as it ended Cobblers season and propelled Aberdeen Central to the Class AA State Tournament in about two weeks in Rapid City.
Rapid City Central led for the entire first half and by as much as 11 points, before seeing Aberdeen Central chip away and eventually take its first lead of the game in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles would go up by as much as 13 before Rapid City would come back in the final minutes and have a chance to tie the game, only to come up short.
"It's horrible locker room after a game like that, but I told them I was proud of them for the way they answered the call," Cobbler head coach TJ Hay said. "They could have laid down and lost by 15 or 17 points, but they battled back and got some stops. If we hit that open 3 at the end, it is a different story. It wasn't in the cards for us."
Although Aberdeen Central was able to come roaring back twice to get wins at Naasz Gymnasium this season, Golden Eagles head coach Brent Norberg said he would prefer his team not win this way.
Yet, he's glad they did.
"I thought our second and third quarters were really good, and the fourth quarter we just hung on," Norberg said. "We feel very fortunate to beat that team, they have some very talented players and are well coached. It was just a good effort by our kids."
As was the case when the Cobblers led by as much as 17 points in the first half of the 60-57 loss to the Golden Eagles Jan. 8, things looked promising Saturday, as Rapid City Central lead 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, opening the second with a 3-pointer by senior Kohl Meisman for an 11-point edge.
The Cobblers were still up by eight on a lay-in by senior Josh Krauter with 1:42 until halftime, before Aberdeen Central got a 3-pointer by Spencer Barr and a last-second basket by Alec Voegele to make it 28-25 at the halftime break.
The home team came out of the locker room with the first four points of the second half to go back up by seven, but much of the rest of the third quarter was all Aberdeen Central.
After two straight baskets by the Cobblers broke a 32-32 tie, the Golden Eagles would close on a 15-2 run, highlighted by two straight 2-point scores in the final half-minute by Sam Rohlfs, for a 47-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Early in the second half Hay said the Cobblers settled for some contested jump shots and just kind of stood around and watched.
"One guy had the ball and four guys were watching," he said. "We just didn't get a lot of movement. I called them out on one of the time outs and they answered the bell and battled back."
The Golden Eagles opened the fourth with two straight baskets Voegele for a 13-point lead, before the Cobblers made a late push to make things interesting.
Eight points from Micah Swallow and four from Julian Swallow cut the lead to 53-50 with 44 seconds remaining. Rapid City Central, however, missed three free throws in that run that would prove to be costly.
After Julian Swallow went coast-to-coast for a layup to make it 55-52 with 26 seconds remaining, the Cobblers forced a turnover under their own basket, but Micah Swallow's 3-point attempt with 12 seconds was off the mark and the Golden Eagles grabbed the rebound, with Voegele hitting two free throws to clinch the win.
Micah Swallow had another big game for the Cobblers with 24 points and 15 rebounds and two blocks, while Julian Swallow added 13 points and four assists Rapid City Central shot 40 percent from the field (23-of-57), hitting only 3-of-19 3-pointers and 3-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The Cobblers, 11-9, struggled at times this season in the second half to close games out and Hay attributed some of that to their lack of depth. He said in the past few years they were able to play nine to 10 players and even 11 and 12 players three years ago.
"We were just really thin at some positions. It is something you have to live with," he said. "I'm proud of the way they battled back because they could have laid over and died, but they gave themselves a chance."
Voegele led Aberdeen Central with 16 points, followed by Barr with 14 and Reede with 11 points. The Golden Eagles were 22-of-52 from the field, hit 3-of-14 3-pointers, but were 10-of-15 from the line.
"We haven't won many games like this," Norberg said. "We've either been beaten in games like this or we have won big. It was great to find ways to make plays down the stretch and hit some free throws."
The young Golden Eagles, 11-10, will be right back in Rapid City in less than two weeks for the state tournament, which Norberg said is a reward for their hard work this season.
"I'm excited for our guys," he said. "They are a bunch of juniors and a sophomore out there. They get to go out here again and experience what is best about South Dakota basketball, and that is the state tournament."
Three Cobbler starters — the Swallow brothers and Meisman — were starters last season when Rapid City Central won its SoDak16 game but couldn't play in the state tournament because of the pandemic.
"I really feel bad that as seniors they didn't get a chance to play in the state tournament," Hay said. "Aberdeen knocked down shots, and made them when they had to, made free throws, and we just didn't get that done."