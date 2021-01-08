Golden Eagles rally big to stop Cobblers

“That is one thing that we talked about before the game is they are a good offensive rebounding team — we saw it on film,” Rapid City Central coach T.J.Hay said. “I thought we defended pretty well in that zone, we just gave up way too many rebounds on the back side.

“You don’t take care of the ball … we miss a shot and they come down and we don’t get sorted and we leave their shooters wide open and they hit three 3s in the last four minutes of the game.”

The two teams battled evenly through the first 14 minutes, with it tied at 25-all before Micah Swallow took over. He scored seven of the team’s 10 straight points — his brother Julian Swallow also hit a big 3-piointer — and the Cobblers took a 35-25 lead into the locker room.

“We told the kids at halftime that we weren’t shooting the ball very well, so we had two do two things: You have to get more shots by getting turnovers and rebounds, and then we got some big ones late. They didn’t quit," Norberg said. “It wasn’t looking good for a while. Rapid City Central played well there and we couldn’t guard them. We just kept fighting and kept coming.”

Micah Swallow and senior Kohl Meisman had the Cobblers up 49-32 with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.