Golden Eagles rally big to stop Cobblers

In a game of runs, the Aberdeen Central boys’ basketball team had the final rally to get past Rapid City Central 60-57 Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
It looked as if the Cobblers were going to dominate the game with a big second quarter into the third, leading by as much as 17 points.
But Aberdeen Central, 5-0, chipped away and tied the game at 53-53 late before surrendering two straight baskets by the Cobblers’ Micah Swallow, who was spectacular for much of the contest.
The Golden Eagles came right back with a 3-pointer by Harrison Reede, got a stop and the ball back with 21 seconds remaining. With about six seconds left, Sam Rohlfs spun to the hoop and laid it in for what proved to be the game-winner.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and normally what happens when you make a big comeback like that, you get it tied and then you give up two in a row, you kind of fold the tents,” said Aberdeen Central coach Brent Norberg. “I thought Harrison Reede’s 3 got us back within one and then it is a normal play. We had to play defense and not foul them, and then Sam made a great play. We have guys who want to make plays. They are all juniors and played last year as sophomores, so they are kind of playing above their age now.”
It was a tough loss for the Cobblers, who turned the ball over 20 times and gave up 12 offensive rebounds to the Golden Eagles.
“That is one thing that we talked about before the game is they are a good offensive rebounding team — we saw it on film,” Rapid City Central coach T.J.Hay said. “I thought we defended pretty well in that zone, we just gave up way too many rebounds on the back side.
“You don’t take care of the ball … we miss a shot and they come down and we don’t get sorted and we leave their shooters wide open and they hit three 3s in the last four minutes of the game.”
The two teams battled evenly through the first 14 minutes, with it tied at 25-all before Micah Swallow took over. He scored seven of the team’s 10 straight points — his brother Julian Swallow also hit a big 3-piointer — and the Cobblers took a 35-25 lead into the locker room.
“We told the kids at halftime that we weren’t shooting the ball very well, so we had two do two things: You have to get more shots by getting turnovers and rebounds, and then we got some big ones late. They didn’t quit," Norberg said. “It wasn’t looking good for a while. Rapid City Central played well there and we couldn’t guard them. We just kept fighting and kept coming.”
Micah Swallow and senior Kohl Meisman had the Cobblers up 49-32 with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Aberdeen Central came back with five points to close the third and a 7-2 run early in the fourth to chip away at the Cobbler lead. The Golden Eagles scored nine straight points and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Rohlfs with 2:08 to play.
Micha Swallow then scored his final four of his game-high 22 points and it appeared the Cobblers were going to survive.
But Reede’s 3 changed everything and Julian Swallow missed the front end of a one-and-one with 21 seconds remaining. After Rohlfs basket, the Cobblers turned it over and then had to foul, with Reede hitting two free throws with just 1.9 seconds remaining.
The Cobblers were just 3-of-7 from the free-throw line.
“First off we are not getting to the line enough and we shoot under 50%. That’s the difference in the game,” Hay said. “Take away the turnovers, take away the offensive rebounds and take away the missed free throws and the game is over.”
Meisman had an outstanding game for the Cobblers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Rapid City actually shot 59 percent from the field (26-of-44), but hit just 2-of-10 3-pointers.
“It’s like I told them, we got this one done with and over and you have to forget about it because you have to bounce back (Saturday)," said Hay. "You don’t even have a day to think about it because you have to be here in the morning, but that is what high school basketball is all about; let it go and get after it tomorrow. Hopefully we do a few more things better tomorrow than we did today and we’ll be all right.”
Central, 4-2, hosts Pierre Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Reede had 20 points for the Golden Eagles, followed by Noah Behrends with 12 and Rohlfs with 11. Aberdeen Central was 22-of-62 from the field and hit 8-of-28 3-pointers.
“It’s a tough place to play and it was a good win, we’ll take it,” said Norberg, whose team will be at Rapid City Stevens Saturday at 1:30 p.m.