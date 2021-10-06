Golden Knights, Avs appear to be teams to beat in West

The Vegas Golden Knights have made deep playoff runs in three of their four years and are used to being looked at as the team to beat in the Western Conference.

Advancing in the postseason, though, is not going to satisfy a young franchise that lost in the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018 and reached the conference finals in each of the last two years.

"We know what the expectations are and our goal is to win a Stanley Cup here, and that's every year," said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer, who enters his second season behind the bench with the Golden Knights. "There's obvious pressure that comes with that, but our group has shown that it doesn't overwhelm us."

The Colorado Avalanche are actually favored to win the West. Minnesota, Dallas, Edmonton and St. Louis seem set up to earn playoff berths. Teams such as Winnipeg, Chicago and Calgary possibly will play for a spot in the playoffs.

The expansion Seattle Kraken, Nashville, Vancouver, Arizona and the trio of California teams will register as surprises if they finish in the top eight of the top-heavy, 16-team conference.

NET CHANGES

Vegas and Colorado both made significant changes between the pipes, trying to manage a flat salary cap.