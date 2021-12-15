Goldy makes commitment to NDSU official as 7 Raiders ink with college programs

Ben Goldy is one of only two West River high school athletes to sign with Division I football programs this fall.

The 6-foot-7, 294-pound offensive lineman for Rapid City Stevens announced his commitment to the prestigious North Dakota State on Oct. 13, and Wednesday afternoon he made his commitment to the Bison official by signing his National Letter of Intent to take his talents to the eight-time FCS national champions during a ceremony at Carold Heier Gymnasium on National Signing Day.

“It’s exciting knowing it’s official,” Goldy said.

Goldy, a two-year starter and All-Conference selection as a junior, said he made the trip to Fargo for NDSU’s homecoming game against Northern Iowa on Oct. 9 where he got to experience the energy of such an event. Four days later he announced his decision.

“The atmosphere was crazy,” he said. “It was insane to be up there.”

Goldy fielded several offers, but ultimately landed on the Bison due to the coaches’ constant communication with him, and how they handled his recruitment.

“The way NDSU consistently talked to me, every day almost, it just made me feel really comfortable in choosing; that they’d be the right decision,” said Goldy, who plans to study business. “I liked the way the coaches would approach me, and the way they talked to my dad and little sister when they went up for visits. It made me feel comfortable that they didn’t just recruit me for a football player, but almost as a friend and family member as well.”

Goldy, who surrendered seven quarterback pressures and two sacks this past season for the Raiders, joins Custer linebacker Gage Tennyson as the two West River student-athletes to sign with D-I football programs on National Signing Day.

Six other Stevens student-athletes also signed their NLI’s Wednesday across five sports. Their decisions and comments are included below.

Megan Baloun — Chadron St. (track and field)

Megan Baloun felt the pressure many high school seniors feel in deciding between colleges and weighing the pros and cons of each. After a visit to Chadron State, she found herself measuring her proceeding campus visits to Chadron, and that’s what led her to sign there.

“You talk to a lot of people and you hear a lot of things about schools, good and bad, so it’s just very stressful in general trying to decide where you’re going to go,” she said. “I toured there and I toured a few (schools) after, and I kept comparing them to Chadron. I decided that if I’m comparing them to Chadron then I should probably go there.”

Baloun, a field event specialist, owns the Raiders school record in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 0 inches, and placed seventh at the Class AA state meet in May. She also finished fourth in the triple jump — her personal record is 37 feet, 10 inches — and 11th in the long jump, with her PR being 17 feet, 0.5 inches.

“I feel like I’m getting to the future now,” said Baloun, who plans to study biology and become a physician’s assistant. “It’s a lot less stressful knowing that I’m going somewhere next year and I’m going for something I want to do.”

Shea Ellender — Augustana (soccer)

Shea Ellender’s decision to sign with Augustana was influenced by her sister, who was a member of the women’s soccer team. Because of that, she got to spend time with the squad, now her future teammates.

“It just feels good to go in there and know all the players,” she said.

Ellender, who was recently named runner-up for South Dakota girls soccer player of the year by the United Soccer Coaches, scored three goals and added an assist as a defender for Stevens in helping lead the program to the Class AA state title game.

“I looked at a bunch of colleges,” said Ellender, who plans to study nursing. “But in the end I knew Augustana was right for me because of the environment the school had and the family (aspect) of the team.”

Alex Otten — Augustana (cross country/track and field)

Alex Otten helped lead the Raiders to a state championship in the Class AA meet this season, and with that under his belt, he’s ready to work for a bigger title at Augustana.

“Here at Stevens, our main goal was getting a state championship,” he said. “So now signing with Auggie, it puts me in the best position to go for a national championship now.”

Otten is slated to join a Vikings cross country program that won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships and the NCAA Central Regional championships, and placed fourth at the NCAA Division II National Championships out of 34 schools.

“Stevens prepared me really well for carrying myself to that high standard, being able to come to practice with the mindset that you need to get better every day,” said Otten, who plans to study finance. “Coach Tracy (Hellman) and the teammates I talked to at Augustana, they embody that, and I can’t wait to go farther.”

Maddy Sebbo — Chadron St (softball)

With the cancellation of college spring sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, student-athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility.

That made the recruiting process difficult for some, including Maddy Sebbo, who said it was challenging finding schools, which already had roster spots and scholarships filled because of returning players.

Fortunately, Chadron State came calling.

“Having the super seniors and everything, it affected the schools by not having enough money to give more scholarships out to people, so that was kind of tough,” she said. “But I just reached out many times to the Chadron coach and went there, practiced with them and I loved it.”

Sebbo, who plans to study biology or chemistry and move on to dentistry, added that getting to sign her NLI was a huge relief.

“It’s a lot of stress off the shoulders,” she said.

Hailey Uhre — Wyoming (cross country/track and field)

Hailey Uhre will compete for Division I University of Wyoming in both cross country and track and field. She placed ninth at the Class AA state cross country meet this past season, her personal record being 18 minutes, 29.1 seconds, as well as finishing fourth in the 1600 meters at the state track and field meet in May with a PR of 5:02.53, and third in the 3200 (her PR is 11:05.40). She also anchored the Raiders’ sprint medley relay (200-200-400-800) team that won the Class AA state title.

“I started talking to Wyoming about a year ago, so it’s been a yearlong process,” said Uhre, who is undecided on a field of study. “I got to visit a few colleges, and overall it was a good experience. I like the area of Wyoming. I like the team and the coaches. I’m basically undecided on a major, but it has everything.”

Hannah Wheeler — Augustana (tumbling and acrobatics)

Wheeler will be an inaugural member of the first-ever tumbling and acrobatics team at Augustana University. The school announced in November 2020 that it will begin competing in the sport in Spring 2023.

“It feels cool. I think it’ll be fun, and it’s a good opportunity to start off the program,” said Wheeler, who plans to study physical therapy. “My goals are just to have fun with the team and try my best to do well.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.