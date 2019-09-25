{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Tim Goodwin of Rapid City has been named the 2019 legislator of the year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

According to a press release, the Republican received the award for authoring legislation that clarifies drunken driving child-endangerment laws in South Dakota.

"Driving drunk is a crime. Driving drunk with a child passenger is a form of child abuse,” MADD National President Helen Witty said in the news release. “MADD applauds Representative Goodwin for his leadership and advocacy to help make this reflected in the law.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 2,500 children under the age of 15 were killed as passengers in the vehicle of a drunken driver between 2000 and 2009.

Goodwin represents District 30 in the state House, which includes parts of Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties.

