GOP candidates to hold Monday rally in Rapid City

Multiple Republican candidates for state office will hold a final rally Monday night at Barnett Fieldhouse at The Monument in Rapid City.

According to a late Friday afternoon advisory from Gov. Kristi Noem's reelection campaign, doors will open at 5 p.m. Remarks from other Republican candidates will begin at 6 p.m. and Noem will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Free tickets to the rally are available at rallyinrapid.eventbrite.com

The rally will include Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, Secretary of State candidate Monae Johnson, Public Utilities Commission candidate Chris Nelson, State Treasurer candidate Josh Haeder, Attorney General candidate Marty Jackley, State Auditor candidate Rich Sattgast, School and Public Lands Commission candidate Brock Greenfield and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman.