Gordon 107 yards shy of 1,000 in 1st season in Denver

While he's letting his agent handle his contract and his lawyer deal with his legal issues, Gordon said he hopes to stay in Denver next season.

"Hopefully I did enough for them to want to keep me here," he said. "I do feel like they have something special here growing and I definitely want to be a part of it, especially after this year. It just wasn't the year we wanted and I feel like we have a lot more proof to show."

Coming to Denver during the coronavirus pandemic wasn't ideal, Gordon added, saying the COVID-19 protocols denied him the chance to really bond with his new teammates.

He said if the Broncos don't bring him back, "that'd be a little heartbreaking just because I didn't feel like I really got the full feel of being a Bronco. But like I said, I don't want to speak too much on the contract. My job is to go out there and run that ball. That's what they pay me to do."

So, he said his mind is only on hitting the hole on handoffs, picking up the blitz in pass protection and catching Drew Lock's passes when the ball is thrown his way.

"I plan on doing that every game I'm here," Gordon said. "So, we'll see, hopefully it works out, and hopefully they like me enough to kind of put all that stuff to the side. I guess in a couple months or so we'll see what's up."

