Gordon, McGee eager to lead Nuggets toward deep playoff run

Before making moves that might disrupt team chemistry, Connelly consults not only with coach Michael Malone but Murray and Jokic. Connelly values their input.

"It's saved me several times from making mistakes," Connelly said. "It's important that they have ownership over that locker room."

Gordon brings another layer of athleticism to the roster, along with an ability to cover the best wing players in the game. It's a role he relishes — and one of many he will be asked to fill by the Nuggets.

"We all have a mutual understanding — just to be an athletic slasher, runner, cutter, facilitator, spot-up shooter and tenacious defender," Gordon said.

As for blending in with Jokic, that's easy for Gordon: Simply break toward the rim and the Nuggets big man will find him.

"I'm just here to make his job easy," the 25-year-old Gordon said. "His passing ability is incredible. I think my passing ability is slept on."

This is definitely a different sort of team than when McGee was around the first time. He spent parts of four seasons in the Mile High City before being dealt to Philadelphia in February 2015.

The perceptions of Denver have certainly changed over the past six years.