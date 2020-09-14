Gostkowski, Titans edge Broncos 16-14

DENVER — New kicker Stephen Gostkowski avoided a disastrous debut with the Tennessee Titans in the nick of time.
The Titans escaped Denver with a 16-14 victory Monday night on Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left after he'd missed four kicks, one in each quarter.
Gostkowski missed three field goals: wide left, wide right and a block, and he missed an extra point.
Gostkowski never missed three field goals in a game during his 14 seasons in New England, where he won three Super Bowl rings, made four Pro Bowls and left this offseason as the Patriots' all-time leading scorer.
On Thursday he joined the Titans, who had the worst field goal unit in the NFL last year when their first four kickers combined to connect on only 44.4% of field goals (8 for 18).
Although the final result was to his liking, surely his debut wasn't.
The last Titans/Oilers kicker to miss three field goals and an extra point in a game was Skip Butler against the Jets in the 1977 season opener. And Gostkowski became the first kicker to miss three field goals and a PAT in the same game since Mason Crosby missed four field goals and a PAT for the Packers against the Lions in 2018.
Gostkowski, who had made 87.4% of his kicks coming into the game, a percentage that ranked fifth-best in NFL history, missed a 47-yarder in the first quarter and Shelby Harris blocked his 43-yarder just before halftime. Gostkowski's 42-yarder in the third quarter was wide left and he missed the PAT following Tennessee's go-ahead touchdown on Jonnu Smith's catch from Ryan Tannehill on fourth-and-1 with 13:49 remaining.
Denver replied with a 75-yard drive, with Melvin Gordon taking it in from a yard out, and Brandon McManus' extra point put the Broncos up 14-13 with 9 minutes left.
The Broncos punted on their next two possessions and the Titans made them pay with a 12-play, 83-yard, game-winning scoring drive.
STEELERS 26, GIANTS 16: Ben Roethlisberger did a very Pittsburgh thing in his return to the lineup, riding the Steelers' defense and running game to victory.
Roethlisberger, who missed the final 14 games last season after elbow surgery, threw for three scores.
The keys, though, were several defensive plays and the running of backup Bennie Snell, who rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries — his first 100-yard performance in his second NFL season.
The defense, while not quite on the level of the famed Steel Curtain, was plenty stingy and physical. It not only held Saquon Barkley to 6 yards on 15 carries, it also swarmed him in the backfield nearly all night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!