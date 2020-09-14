Gostkowski, Titans edge Broncos 16-14

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENVER — New kicker Stephen Gostkowski avoided a disastrous debut with the Tennessee Titans in the nick of time.

The Titans escaped Denver with a 16-14 victory Monday night on Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left after he'd missed four kicks, one in each quarter.

Gostkowski missed three field goals: wide left, wide right and a block, and he missed an extra point.

Gostkowski never missed three field goals in a game during his 14 seasons in New England, where he won three Super Bowl rings, made four Pro Bowls and left this offseason as the Patriots' all-time leading scorer.

On Thursday he joined the Titans, who had the worst field goal unit in the NFL last year when their first four kickers combined to connect on only 44.4% of field goals (8 for 18).

Although the final result was to his liking, surely his debut wasn't.

The last Titans/Oilers kicker to miss three field goals and an extra point in a game was Skip Butler against the Jets in the 1977 season opener. And Gostkowski became the first kicker to miss three field goals and a PAT in the same game since Mason Crosby missed four field goals and a PAT for the Packers against the Lions in 2018.