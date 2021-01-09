Gov. Kristi Noem says Georgia elected ‘communists’ to serve in the U.S. Senate

"Gov. Noem claims that 'words have consequences,' and there is no better example of this than her emulating President Trump’s rhetoric as she campaigned for him across the country," said Pam Cole, executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party. "Now she states we should all join together, but in the next breath berates her own Republican Party for allowing 'communists' to be elected in Georgia."

Communism is an economic system in which all property is publicly owned.

Noem's op-ed isn't the first time Ossoff and Warnock have been accused of being communists. As candidates, both faced similar accusations.

While neither responded to requests for comment Friday night, their campaigns have pushed back on attempts by their opponents in the lead-up to Tuesday's runoff elections to tie them to communism or socialism.

But the governor's spokesperson, Ian Fury, doubled down on the allegation in a statement sent to the Argus Leader when asked if the language in the op-ed meets the standard of conduct she called for in her previous tweet.

"Neither Ossoff nor Warnock believe in (capitalism)," he said.

