Gov. Noem expected at Saturday's rodeo performance

Gov. Kristi Noem will honor South Dakota and be honored by the Central States Fair Board Saturday night at the final performance of the Range Days Rodeo on South Dakota Appreciation Day. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. but the governor will be honored before the official start at around 6:45 p.m.

Central States Fair Board Member Jim Hunt said it was because of Gov. Noem's leadership that the fair board was able to have the event this year.

"We want to thank her because of her stand to allow South Dakota people to make common sense decisions during the pandemic," Hunt said. "It was because of her decision that we are able to have the fair and rodeo at all."

He said the opening of the rodeo will also feature 2020 Miss Rodeo America Jordan Tierney from Oral. He said Tierney will present one of the flags and Gov. Noem will present the other.

"We will have two South Dakota cowgirls kicking off then final night of the rodeo," Hunt said. "It will be a great for the event."