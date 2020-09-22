Gov. Noem helps local groups reach out to convention planners

Visit Rapid City will use the advertisement across their social media platforms and in targeted emails to convention and sports tournament planners.

Jensen said the Civic Center and hospitality industry need help recovering lost revenue so her group is "digging deep to find fund to cover the costs of this campaign."

Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said the facility's policies give groups who want to hold events with flexibility.

"We are not turning away any event," he said. "We take it as a challenge on how we can get it done. We are forging forward and trying to find safe ways to put on events."

There were three big events at the Civic Center this weekend. The Pheasants Forever Banquet, The Faith and Hope Community Event and a large dance recital and all require different social distancing and policy requests and the facility was able to meet them all.

"Some groups require masks and others don't," Baltzer said. "We make sure our staff all wear masks, and we clean constantly, sometimes during the event."

Tracy Heitsch reported that the financials for the facility were in better shape that the board has expected. She said at the end of August, the civic center was only down 9.5% year to date.