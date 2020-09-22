Gov. Noem helps local groups reach out to convention planners

Visit Rapid City is getting a helping hand from the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem filmed a commercial aired in Minnesota recently telling businesses there to consider relocating to South Dakota where there were no restrictions on businesses due to the pandemic.
That commercial sparked an idea with Visit Rapid City President Julie Jensen. She told the Civic Center Board of Directors on Tuesday morning that she began working with state Tourism Director Jim Hagan who pitched an idea to Gov. Noem to produce a similar commercial with a pitch to convention planners whose event were being postponed or canceled due to health concerns in other states.
"That is what inspired the idea," Jensen said. "The idea was pretty great. One of the things it has generated is a bunch of people wanting relocation packets. I’m hoping the same will happen for this meeting and convention campaign."
The governor speaks directly to planners in the commercial.
"Have you had to cancel or postpone your group meeting or function," the governor asks. "If so, how about making South Dakota the destination for your event this year. Here in South Dakota, we are open for business."
The video didn't carry much cost as the governor's office produced it in-house and an ad agency from Sioux Falls, Lawrence and Schiller, added information about Visit Rapid City to the end of the spot. Jensen said any convention bureau in the state can use the commercial with only slight modifications necessary.
Visit Rapid City will use the advertisement across their social media platforms and in targeted emails to convention and sports tournament planners.
Jensen said the Civic Center and hospitality industry need help recovering lost revenue so her group is "digging deep to find fund to cover the costs of this campaign."
Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said the facility's policies give groups who want to hold events with flexibility.
"We are not turning away any event," he said. "We take it as a challenge on how we can get it done. We are forging forward and trying to find safe ways to put on events."
There were three big events at the Civic Center this weekend. The Pheasants Forever Banquet, The Faith and Hope Community Event and a large dance recital and all require different social distancing and policy requests and the facility was able to meet them all.
"Some groups require masks and others don't," Baltzer said. "We make sure our staff all wear masks, and we clean constantly, sometimes during the event."
Tracy Heitsch reported that the financials for the facility were in better shape that the board has expected. She said at the end of August, the civic center was only down 9.5% year to date.
With many events coming to the Black Hills, like this week's PRCA rodeo, she expects to stay on solid ground financially.
"We are in a better position than we expected," she said. "The furloughs and other cuts have helped offset revenue losses."
