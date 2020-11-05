Gov. Noem says legal pot is the 'wrong choice' for South Dakota

More than 225,000 South Dakotans voted to legalize marijuana in South Dakota this week.

Gov. Kristi Noem wasn't one of them.

The first-term governor from Castlewood told the Argus Leader in an email Thursday that she believes the voters' choice to legalize the possession, sale and transport of the cannabis plant in the state will hurt families and force the expansion of government.

“I was personally opposed to these measures and firmly believe they’re the wrong choice for South Dakota’s communities," said Noem, who appeared in campaign ads in opposition to legalizing pot ahead of the election. "We need to be finding ways to strengthen our families, and I think we’re taking a step backward in that effort."

The South Dakota Revenue Department Wednesday announced it was working with the Department of Health to craft a plan toward implementation of legalized marijuana, which doesn't take effect until July 1.

The revenue department has until April 2022 to create a licensing system for future commercial marijuana operations. The health department is charged with issuing medical marijuana cards to those who will qualify.