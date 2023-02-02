Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill Wednesday that will authorize $200 million for housing infrastructure across the state.

Senate Bill 41 corrects legislation that was originally passed in 2022 for housing infrastructure. However, there were some concerns over the wording and "technical issues" with the 2022 law that prevented $200 million of the funding to be released, Noem said.

“We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed. As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development,” Noem said in a statement. “However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state. This will enable us to attract even more Freedom-loving Americans to fill South Dakota’s open jobs.”

The new law's language authorizes a state program to provide $100 million in loans and $50 million in grants for the construction of housing infrastructure. The state of South Dakota will fund the $150 million program and the federal government will provide an addition $50 million in grants.

Senate Bill 41 passed in the Senate on a 29-2 vote. Republican Sens. Arch Beal and Tom Pischske voted against the measure. Democratic Sen. Red Dawn Foster and Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller were among four excused from the vote.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 54-16, with Black Hills-area Republican Reps. Phil Jensen, Liz May, Tina Mulally, Scott Odenbach and Tony Randolph opposing it.

The new law includes an emergency clause allowing the funding's immediate availability. United States Census Bureau data shows South Dakota currently ranks second in new housing development over the past 12 months.