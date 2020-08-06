You have permission to edit this article.
Gov. Noem to headline GOP dinner in Iowa
Gov. Noem to headline GOP dinner in Iowa

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem gives an update on back to school planning on Tuesday, July 28, at John Harris Elementary School in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP)

 Erin Bormett

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker on Sept. 4 at the Pottawattamie County (Iowa) Republican Party's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

“We are very excited to have Gov. Noem in Pottawattamie County,” said Charlie Johnson, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republican Party. It'll be a good time."

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, will serve as master of ceremonies. Former Rep. David Young, and Iowa Republican National Committee members Steve Scheffler and Tamara Scott will attend, as well.

“We care about the safety of our attendees and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed," Johnson said. "Masks are optional, but encouraged."

The event begins with social time at 6 p.m., dinner and programming at 6:45 p.m., on Sept. 4 at the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main Street.

