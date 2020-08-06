Gov. Noem to headline GOP dinner in Iowa

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker on Sept. 4 at the Pottawattamie County (Iowa) Republican Party's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.
“We are very excited to have Gov. Noem in Pottawattamie County,” said Charlie Johnson, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republican Party. It'll be a good time."
Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, will serve as master of ceremonies. Former Rep. David Young, and Iowa Republican National Committee members Steve Scheffler and Tamara Scott will attend, as well.
“We care about the safety of our attendees and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed," Johnson said. "Masks are optional, but encouraged."
The event begins with social time at 6 p.m., dinner and programming at 6:45 p.m., on Sept. 4 at the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main Street.
