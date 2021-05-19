Gov. Noem's Mount Rushmore lawsuit sparks legal fight with tribe

Noem, in a document filed Sunday, opposed the tribe's request to join the lawsuit, arguing that the tribe doesn't have standing in what is a “state-federal dispute.” Her lawyers argue that the fireworks display wouldn't hinder the tribe's religious or free speech rights.

When she filed the lawsuit, Noem included patriotic arguments on why the fireworks should be allowed and argued that the permit's denial was an “arbitrary and capricious” decision based on politics.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange of the federal district court of South Dakota hasn't ruled on whether the tribe can join the suit. He indicated that he'll decide by June 2 whether to issue a preliminary injunction to force the Park Service to allow the fireworks this summer. The governor's daughter, who worked as a federal liaison for her mother for last July's event, said in a court filing that the governor's office had invited tribal leaders to provide their perspective on it.

Noem wrote to President Joe Biden last month that the tribes were consulted before the event last year. But in a statement Tuesday, the tribe denied that was the case.

“The office of the Chairman has no record of any consultations with the State of South Dakota or the federal government regarding fireworks in the sacred Black Hills,” the tribe said.