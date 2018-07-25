PIERRE | Gov. Dennis Daugaard might call the Legislature into special session clarifying the power of state and local governments in South Dakota to tax remote sales of goods and services, his chief of staff said Wednesday morning.
“Yes, that is a possibility,” Tony Venhuizen said.
The special session would be in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that said states could impose taxes on remote sales made over the internet or through the mail.
Venhuizen said the state Department of Revenue is working on how the Wayfair ruling would be applied in South Dakota.
He cautioned that a special session is “not a certainty.”
Venhuizen said the governor “has informed legislative leaders that a special session may be necessary late summer or early fall to expedite implementation. He wanted to raise the possibility now to give legislators more notice if it becomes necessary.”
Venhuizen was also scheduled to participate in a presentation Wednesday morning to members of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Appropriations.