HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Gracie Root, Winner claim Region 3A title

Rylee Root-tees off (copy)

Winner's Rylee Root tees off at the first hole during the Class A state golf tournament June 8, 2021 at Spearfish Canyon Country Club in Spearfish.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

Winner eighth grader Gracie Root beat out Chamberlain's Alexis Cronk in a tiebreaker to claim the Region 3A individual championship Wednesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Root shot a 17-over-par 89 as the Warriors won the team title with 400 total strokes, beating Chamberlain by 34. Mobridge-Pollock came in third (449).

In addition to Root, qualifiers for the Class A State Tournament, slated for June 6-7 at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls, include Winner's Rylee Root, who shot a 101 for sixth place, Kelbi Meiners, who shot a 104 for seventh place, and Leila Balsiger, who shot a 115 for 12th place.

