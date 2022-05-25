Gracie Root, Winner claim Region 3A title

Winner eighth grader Gracie Root beat out Chamberlain's Alexis Cronk in a tiebreaker to claim the Region 3A individual championship Wednesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Root shot a 17-over-par 89 as the Warriors won the team title with 400 total strokes, beating Chamberlain by 34. Mobridge-Pollock came in third (449).

In addition to Root, qualifiers for the Class A State Tournament, slated for June 6-7 at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls, include Winner's Rylee Root, who shot a 101 for sixth place, Kelbi Meiners, who shot a 104 for seventh place, and Leila Balsiger, who shot a 115 for 12th place.

