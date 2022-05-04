Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers Lounge reopen following racist comment fallout

After closing in the midst of public controversy and demonstrations, the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Lounge in Rapid City are back in business.

An employee at the hotel confirmed it is open, as did an employee at Cheers. Cheers has reportedly been open for three weeks. The Grand Gateway employee was unable to confirm when the hotel reopened.

The Grand Gateway Hotel garnered national attention when Connie Uhre, an owner of the hotel, posted on social media that Native Americans would be banned from the Grand Gateway Hotel and the adjoining bar, Cheers. Uhre’s comments stated, in part, “We can not tell who is a bad Native or a good Native … until the tribe can fix their people. We can not take this chance anymore.”

She made the comments after a shooting in the early morning hours of March 19. Quincy Bear Robe, 19, allegedly shot Myron Pourier Jr., 19, at the hotel. Pourier died just over two weeks later in the hospital. Bear Robe is Native American, as was Pourier. Bear Robe is currently being held at Pennington County Jail on charges of second degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm.

Uhre also blamed Rapid City’s mayor and the Rapid City Police Department for supposed vandalism at the hotel. She stated, “Wake up Rapid City. It is time for new leadership.” Uhre also offered discounted rates to “Rancher and travelers.”

Mayor Steve Allender posted a screenshot of the comments. On March 21, he told the Journal that he felt he couldn’t be silent on the issue.

"I just felt that I couldn't be silent and pretend like this is just a harmless venting out of frustration," he said. "This is an attack on not only the 12% of Rapid Citians who are Native American, but also the larger Native American population nationwide. So I sent the Tweet, on the road traveling today, as a bare minimum symbol of support to the Native American community."

NDN Collective, a Rapid City Indigenous-led organization, has filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners, and its parent company after NDN members reportedly attempted to rent rooms at the hotel and were denied.

Local government officials, law enforcement, tribal government officials, and various business organizations issued a statement on March 22 condemning the comments and calling upon the Uhre family to “publicly address and denounce their statements and begin making amends to the community, especially Native American people.”

The ownership structure of The Grand Gateway Hotel is somewhat unclear, but multiple Uhre family members have identified themselves as owners.

Josh Uhre has identified himself as an owner on social media. Judson Uhre, has identified himself to the Journal as an owner. Nick Uhre has identified himself as an owner and manager in the media and on social media.

Pennington County lists the owners of the hotel property as Retsel Corporation and Foothills Inn, Inc. Connie Uhre is listed as president of Foothills Inn, Inc. and Retsel Corporation. Josh and Nick are both listed as directors of Retsel Corporation. Judson is not listed on either company.

The Uhre family has made varying statements regarding the situation. Judson replied to his mother’s comments with, “Mom shut up!”

Judson Uhre told the Journal in March that the notion the hotel would ban Native Americans is “one of the most stupidest things” he’s ever heard.

“To clarify her statements, she did make some generalization statements about people, about morally diverse people who share the same ancestry, and those statements of generalization do not reflect the values of the Grand Gateway Hotel or our diverse workforce,” Judson said.

Nick said in a Facebook post that the hotel has, “repeatedly been the latest victim of lunatic cancel culture in Rapid City with allegations of racism, racial profiling and now, by you, Mayor Allender, a personalized target of politically motivated slander and defamation." Nick also sent several emails to area businesses and political leaders that included racially-charged statements against Native Americans.

Josh Uhre posted a statement on his Facebook page on March 29 apologizing “to all who suffered from the recent thoughtless and ill-advised comments from members of my family regarding Native Americans. These comments do not reflect my values and beliefs, nor do they reflect any policy of my businesses, Uhre Realty & Property Management, Grand Gateway Hotel or Cheers Lounge.”

He went on to say he acknowledges the rally participants who gathered outside of the hotel.

“We share many of the same values, not the least of which is that Native Americans are welcome at the Grand Gateway Hotel - always have and always will be,” Josh wrote.

The Journal called the Grand Gateway Hotel on Wednesday for additional comment on the reopening but did not hear back at the time of publication.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

