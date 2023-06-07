Connie Uhre — one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel in north Rapid City — appeared in court Wednesday morning on an allegation she violated a no contact order this week.

The 76-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of simple assault in May 2022 for allegedly spraying protesters with Pledge near her hotel, and the court ordered her to have no contact with any of the three alleged victims.

The recent charges alleged she had some sort of contact with one of the three people Tuesday.

The May 27, 2022 protest — organized by NDN Collective, a Native American nonprofit — was in response to Uhre's social media comments in March 2022 stating Native Americans would no longer be allowed on the hotel premises or the adjacent Cheers Lounge.

Uhre made the comments after a shooting at the hotel. Myron Pourier Jr., a 19-year-old Native American, died from his injuries about two weeks later. Quincy Bear Robe, also 19, was arrested after the shooting and ultimately charged with murder.

Uhre appeared from jail through video conference Tuesday with an oxygen tank in tow. She wore a red and white uniform. Inmates who are kept separate from the rest of the population — either for their own or others' safety — wear those distinct colors.

With Uhre's lawyer present in the courtroom, Uhre stated she understood the charges against her, the potential penalties and her rights.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Emma Kalkowski-Farrand said the state did not object to the court releasing Uhre on a personal recognizance bond, to which Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma granted.

Uhre's name no longer appeared on the jail roster within a couple hours of the hearing.

Violation of a no contact order is a class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine. Simple assault is also a class 1 misdemeanor.

Uhre is scheduled to appear in Pennington County Court for a status hearing at 1 p.m. July 6 in both cases.

An attempt to have her case heard in a different county because of publicity failed when Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue denied the request for a change of venue.

Documents filed with the request for change of venue included news reports from local media, statements by Mayor Steve Allender condemning Uhre's comments about Native Americans, and various social media posts.

In a 19-page document filed Feb. 27, Bogue wrote media coverage surrounding Uhre's case has been "largely factual in nature, not inflammatory."

"The evidence does not suffice to show a reasonable apprehension that a fair trial cannot occur in Pennington County," Bogue wrote about a month after a Jan. 20 hearing where Uhre's lawyer argued for a change of venue.

The legal issues surrounding the hotel and Uhre have stacked up since the controversial comments. NDN Collective filed a federal lawsuit against the hotel, its parent company Retsel Corporation, Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre within a week.

In October 2022, the Department of Justice filed a civil rights violation lawsuit against Retsel Corporation, Uhre, and Nicholas Uhre.

One of Uhre's other sons, Judson Uhre, filed a lawsuit in June 2022 against his mother and two brothers — Nicholas Uhre and Chad Uhre — claiming they did not act in the best interest of the business.

Other than the initial complaint, no additional filings were made in the case, and the court has not held any hearings.

Most recently, on March 24, Pourier's father, Myron Pourier Sr. filed a wrongful lawsuit against Retsel Corporation, Black Hills Asset Protection Group and Connie and Nicholas Uhre.

The lawsuit claimed the hotel and security company both failed to keep guests at the hotel safe by not safe guarding against criminal activity on the property.

The hotel denied they should have known there was a foreseeable increased risk of criminal activity on the property. The security company denied any negligence in the hiring and training of their employees. The court has not ruled on the lawsuit.