Grand Gateway Hotel shooting suspect charged with second degree murder

A Pennington County Grand Jury has charged Quincy Bear Robe of Rapid City, with second degree murder for the shooting of Myron Pourier of Porcupine on March 19 at the Grand Gateway Hotel. Pourier died from his injuries on April 3 in the hospital.

Bear Robe, 19, had originally been charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm in the shooting of Pourier, also 19. The aggravated assault charge was dropped after the second degree murder charge, but the felony firearm charge still stands.

Rapid City police officers were dispatched to the Grand Gateway Hotel on Saturday, March 19, around 4:30 a.m. after a report of a disturbance at 1721 N. Lacrosse Street. Once on scene, they were notified a gun had been fired in one of the rooms. Police then found Pourier and rendered first aid.

After witness interviews, Bear Robe was arrested. Bear Robe is currently held at the Pennington County Jail. He was arrested on the day of the shooting. His bail is set at $1 million cash.

Brendryn Medina, spokesperson for the police department, stated previously that alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

Bear Robe appeared in court on March 22 for his initial appearance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and then canceled after the grand jury charged Bear Robe with second degree murder.

Bear Robe's defense attorney, John Murphy, said that evidence is sometimes presented at preliminary hearings for a judge to make a probable cause determination. Murphy said since the grand jury made an indictment last week, the preliminary hearing was no longer needed.

”(Preliminary hearings) are pretty rare because they take up more court resources and because the defendant and his or her attorney get to be present and ask questions. Instead, the state likes to present cases to grand juries. Grand juries meet in secret, the rules of evidence are not well enforced, and neither the defendant nor his or her counsel can attend,” Murphy said.

The location of the shooting garnered public attention when one of the Grand Gateway Hotel owners made comments on Facebook stating that Native Americans would be banned from the hotel’s property and Cheers Lounge after the shooting occurred. Bear Robe is Native American, as was Pourier.

NDN Collective, a Rapid City indigenous-led organization, filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners, and its parent company after NDN members reportedlyattempted to rent rooms at the hotel and were denied rooms.

Bear Robe’s arraignment is set for May 2 at 2:15 p.m.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

