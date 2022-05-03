Grand Gateway Hotel shooting suspect pleads not guilty

A 19-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday in the shooting death of Myron Pourier.

According to court documents, Quincy Bear Robe told police he shot Pourier, 19, during an argument at the Grand Gateway Hotel.

The Rapid City Police Department arrested Bear Robe after allegedly shooting Pourier at the hotel March 19. Bear Robe was originally charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm and aggravated assault.

After Pourier died in the hospital April 3 — just over two weeks after the shooting — a Pennington County grand jury updated the aggravated assault charge to second degree murder.

The probable cause affidavit in Bear Robe’s case states that police responded to the Grand Gateway Hotel at 4:30 a.m. to respond to a possible shooting. Officers found Pourier at the hotel with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to the hospital and taken into emergency surgery.

After searching the area for suspects, officers located Bear Robe running from the hotel and found a pistol on him when he was stopped. The affidavit states Bear Robe admitted to police he shot Pourier during an argument between Pourier and Bear Robe’s girlfriend. Witnesses corroborated the account, according to court documents. Shell cases found at the scene matched shell casings remaining in the pistol.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, previously said alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

Bear Robe is being held at the Pennington County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The location of the shooting garnered national attention when one of the Grand Gateway Hotel owners made comments on Facebook stating that Native Americans would be banned from the hotel’s property and Cheers Lounge after the shooting. Bear Robe is Native American, as was Pourier.

NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization based in Rapid City, filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners, and its parent company after NDN members reportedly attempted to rent rooms at the hotel and were denied.

Bear Robe’s next hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. July 25.

