Grand jury indicts Deadwood man on 3 child pornography charges

A Deadwood man allegedly received child pornography over the course of a decade, according to a federal indictment released this week.

A grand jury indicted Dean Schallenkamp, 60, on April 22 for receipt of child pornography between 2011 to 2021, obscene visual representation of sexual abuse of children, and possession of child pornography. Law enforcement arrested Schallenkamp on May 19. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 20.

According to the United States Attorney's office, Schallenkamp's indictment resulted from a Cybertip to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children generated by Microsoft.

If convicted, Schallenkamp will face a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both. He would also serve a mandatory minimum of five years up to a lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The court could also order restitution.

Schallenkamp was released pending trial. The conditions of his release include not having unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, surrendering his passport and refraining from using alcohol or possessing any illegal substances.

July 8 is the deadline for the government and Schallenkamp to reach a plea agreement. If that doesn't happen, a jury trial is scheduled for July 26 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

The investigation is a joint effort between the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins is prosecuting the case.

