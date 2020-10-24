Grant aims to assist advocacy for early childhood learning

Some advocacy work will focus on child care because it’s a prime source of kids’ quality early learning. Klein said she frequently hears the argument that “it’s the parents’ job to raise their kids,” but economically that can be difficult.

“The fact of the matter is that 75% of all parents of children under age 5 are working outside the home (in South Dakota). We are the highest in the United States to have all available parents working outside the home. Parents can’t afford to stay home with their children,” Klein said.

Earlier this year, the organization surveyed child care centers and in-home providers statewide. “What we realized is in the first few months of COVID-19, we lost almost 1,800 spots for child care,” Klein said. “Lots of providers had lost almost all their children or operated at 50% capacity. They’re still going at 100% of their normal expenses but with half the revenue or less coming in.”

“I think people assume child care is a money-making business, but there is no incentive in this state to become a provider. If we don’t do something and show how we need this, when economy is in full swing again, they’re not going to be there,” she said. “We’re nervous we have an infrastructure on the brink of collapse in South Dakota.”