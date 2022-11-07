Grant to help fund bocce ball complex

Black Hills Works, in collaboration with the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics team, is the recipient of a $100,000 Access to Healthy Foods and Built Environment grant from the Wellmark Foundation. The grant funds will be used for a bocce ball complex being planned on city park land at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Omaha Street.

The Wellmark Foundation, based in Iowa, supports projects that help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through physical activity and access to healthy food. The $100,000 grant is being matched by the Special Olympics’ Flame team, whose leaders are spearheading the construction of the permanent bocce complex. Several of the bocce courts will be accessible for individuals with mobility challenges.

The new Rapid City courts will be the only regulation bocce courts in South Dakota. The complex will be completed by 2024 and available for the entire community to use.

Bocce ball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and in Special Olympics, and it’s the third most popular sport worldwide. It can be played by people of all ages.

Rapid City Storm sent 34 teams to the 2022 Area Bocce tournament for Special Olympics in August. Bocce ball is an outdoor game in which two teams of two toss bocce balls toward a smaller white target ball, called a pallino. Bocce is typically played on long, narrow “courts” that mark boundaries and lanes.