Grass fires along I-90 likely started by vehicle

About a half-dozen small grass fires ignited Friday along Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wasta. The blazes burned about a tenth of an acre total.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey told the Journal the fires were reported at 11:48 a.m. and extinguished by about 12:30 or 1 p.m. Harvey said a vehicle traveling down the interstate likely caused the fire without knowing.

"It's most likely somebody with a catalytic converter or dragging a train on a trailer . . . you could be out of the area and not even realize it," Harvey said.

It's important for people to secure vehicle loads and watch for potential fire hazards, Harvey cautioned.

"Make sure equipment is working properly. Make sure that your exhaust system is not causing issues, and if you're pulling some kind of load, please take time to check the chains, check the bearings and all that kind of stuff. It's just basic routine maintenance," he said.

Fire departments from New Underwood, Box Elder, Ellsworth Air Force, Wasta, Wall and Quinn responded to the small fires.

