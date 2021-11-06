Gravelle scores in debut as Utah downs Rush for series sweep

The Rapid City Rush entered the third period of Saturday night's contest deadlocked at 2-2 with the Utah Grizzlies, and came out as victims of a series sweep.

The Grizzlies potted two goals in the final frame for a solid but not secure lead. When the Rush got one back it was little too late as they dropped a 4-2 final in West Valley City, Utah for the two-game series sweep and their third straight loss.

Logan Nelson collected two assists in the loss, while Stephen Baylis, Colton Leiter and Brett Gravelle potted the goals for Rapid City (2-3-1), which was outshot 40-23. Dave Tendeck made 36 saves in net.

Utah (6-2-0) struck first when Luke Martin fired a slap shot through traffic and scored at 5:10 of the first period, but Baylis leveled the game with a wrister glove-side for a goal only 66 seconds later.

The Grizzlies took the lead again when Charle-Edouard D'Astous converted on a power-play chance at 14:04 of the opening frame, but the Rush answered again with a power-play goal of their own, notched by Gravelle in his Rapid City debut. Gravelle unleashed a top-shelf wrister from the right circle at 12:09 of the second period.

Utah move ahead 3-2 on a Brandon Cutler rebounded goal at 9:57, and Quinn Ryan followed only 1:11 later when he buried a one-timer from the slot for a 4-2 advantage.

Leiter cut the Rush's deficit to 4-3 when he scored from the slot with an extra attacker on the ice and 14 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rapid City will return to The Monument on Wednesday to begin a four-game series against the Idaho Steelheads.

