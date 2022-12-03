 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Great Falls edges Sabres 6-4

The Badlands Sabres scored two goals toward the end of the second period Saturday night to get within one of the Great Falls Americans, but they couldn't find an equalizer and fell 6-4 to split their two-game series at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Zach Vockler scored two goals and added an assist for the Sabres (6-14-4), while AJ Petrotto tallied one goal and one assist and Logan Powers dished out two assists. Carter Johnson also scored, while Tyson Dunbar Hunter Walla earned assists.

Zach Broxterman, fresh off a shutout victory Friday night, stopped 22 of 27 shots in net in 33:53 of action. Brady Devries turned away 10 of 11 shots in 23:09 of relief.

The Sabres are on the road next weekend for games against the Bozeman Icedogs on Friday and Saturday.

