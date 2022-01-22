Great Falls offense erupts in win over Sabres

The Badlands Sabres junior hockey team went into Saturday night’s matchup with Great Falls looking to bounce back from a narrow loss Friday.

The second meeting didn't come close to the first, however, as the Americans scored three goals in the second period and picked up a 7-3 victory on their home ice.

Similar to Friday’s matchup, the Americans jumped out to an early lead when Bryson Fletcher lit the lamp on assists from Silas Hughes and Thomas Gazich in the sixth minute.

Gazich added to that early lead three minutes later when he scored on assists from Fletcher and Blake Nerney.

The Sabres had an answer before the end of the first period as Teddy Wilebski found the back of the net on assists from Zach Vockler and Cade Hesse in the 18th minute.

The first period closed with a 2-1 advantage for Great Falls, thanks in part to a 40-5 shot differential.

The Americans kept up that pressure in the second period, starting with a Hughes goal in the sixth minute.

Leading 3-1, Great Falls began to pull away in the closing minutes of the second period on Fletcher’s second goal in the 18th minute and Nerney’s first in the 19th.

Jackson Henningsgard added a power-play goal in the fifth minute of the third period before Wilebski scored his second goal of the game less than a minute later.

Gazich found the net for the second time in the sixth minute and Brady Ridnour of Badlands scored the final goal of the night with a minute remaining in regulation.

Great Falls finished the game with 80 total shots, while the Sabres had 51, including a 46-40 advantage in the last two periods.

Badlands will be back in action next weekend when its travels to Bozeman, Montana for two games.

