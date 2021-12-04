Great Falls outlasts Sabres in offensive onslaught

The Badlands Sabres' half-dozen goal effort was not enough as the Great Falls Americans edged their Frontier Division foe 7-6 at Roosevelt Ice Arena for the two-game series sweep.

Badlands (8-13-1) is on its first three-game losing skid of the season and has dropped five of its last six contests.

Carter Johnson tallied two goals for the Sabres, while Hunter Fischbach, Kael Delzer, Derrick Brown and Keagon Holloway added one goal and assist each. Zach Vockler and Carter Merritt dished out two assists apiece, and Seth Stock, Denim Young, Cole Sykes and Levi Knight collected one assists each. Maxim Currie stopped 47 of 54 shots in net.

Johnson got Badlands on the board just 1:26 into the game before Great Falls (13-9-3) proceeded to score three goals in a six-minute stretch to lead 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

Holloway cut it back to a one-score game with a goal at 5:45 of the middle frame, but the Americans answered with two more goals for a 5-2 advantage through 40 minutes.

Fischbach and Delzer potted goals 35 seconds apart in the second minute of the third period to make it 5-4 before Great Falls responded with two of its own.

Johnson and Brown scored at 9:51 and 11:21 to once again make it a one-goal affair, but the Sabres failed to find an equalizer in the remaining 8:39.

The Sabres are back on the road next weekend to take on the Sheridan Hawks (3-23-0) on Friday and Saturday.

