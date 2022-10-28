 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Great Falls rolls past Sabres thanks to 4-goal second period

The Great Falls Americans defeated the Badlands Sabres 5-1 on Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Americans outshot the Sabres 52-42 in the contest and scored four goals in the second period to lock up a road victory.

Badlands fell to 3-9-1 on the season while Great Falls improved to 7-6-0.

Both teams went 1 for 4 on power-play opportunities as the Sabres sent six players to the penalty box for 12 minutes and the Americans sent seven players to the box for 22 minutes.

Great Falls started strong with a goal at 14:49 in the opening period by William Fallman on assists by Ben Cremers and Alex Leaf to take a 1-0 lead after one.

Badlands responded at 6:16 in the second period with a power play goal by Kael Campbell on an assist by Rushmore Thunder product Hunter Walla to tie the score at 1-1.

Badlands outshot Great Falls 15-14 in the second period but the Americans made the most of their opportunities.

Great Falls regained the lead at 8:13 with a power play goal by Cremers on assists by Phil Harell and Garrett Weisenburger to make it 2-1.

The Americans added three more goals in the period by Dawson Bunch at 12:42, Russ Rassmussen at 16:10 and Lazsloffy Simon at 16:35 to take a 5-1 advantage into the third period.

Neither team scored in the final frame as the Americans cruised to a 5-1 victory.

Zach Broxterman suffered defeat between the pipes and finished with 47 saves on 52 attempts in a complete game.

Josh Koziol proved the winning goalie and saved 41 of 42 shots in 60 minutes of action.

The two teams return to the ice at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

