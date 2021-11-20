 Skip to main content
Greene brings awareness with appearance at Rush game

  • Updated
Graham Greene at the Rush.jpg

Graham Greene is interviewed in one of the luxury boxes at in the Ice Arena before Dances With Wolves Night as the Rapid City Rush hosted the Allen Americans.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Academy Award nominated actor Graham Greene said his trip back to the Black Hills this weekend was just like coming home.

Greene was a featured guest of the Rapid City Rush on Dances With Wolves Night. The event was planned during Native American Heritage Month. 

"I'm here just to be here," the soft-spoken actor said. "I've had a long, extensive career, 40 years in the business. I just want to boost awareness of what's going on and extend a warm welcome hand."

Greene said he got to spend some time in downtown Rapid City for the first time in more than 30 years when he was here to film Thunder Heart. Greene has portrayed Native American characters in Dances With Wolves and Thunder Heart, but he pointed out he has also played a prisoner in The Green Mile, Leonard in Northern Exposure, and even played God in The Shack.

"There's people who are activists. I'm an actor," he said. "There are people who are artists and people who do other things. Find your niche in life, and that's what you do."

He was happy to spend part of Native American Heritage Month in the Paha Sapa and he was glad the Rush were donating part of the proceeds of Saturday night's game to The Indian University of North America.

Greene is no longer working on projects. He said he is enjoying his retirement with his wife of 32 years. 

"If you are steadfast in what you do, you'll get there," he said. "Or it will steer you to where you are supposed to be."

Sports Editor Matt Case contributed to this report.

