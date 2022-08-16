Gregory returns nearly all starters in hunt for deeper playoff run

Heading into his second season as the head football coach of the Gregory Gorillas, Michael Murray has high expectations.

Rightfully so, as Gregory looks to improve off of a 6-4 season and a victory in the first round of the Class 9A playoffs.

“I think it is natural to have higher expectations after what we did last year,” Murray said. “There are higher expectations in the state and community. They will be expecting us to do something even better than last year. But ultimately, it is up to the team. We have to know our job and do our job and if we take care of the little things, those big things will take care of themselves."

Murray also realizes he can only do so much and it is up to his team to put in the work and improve throughout the season.

“I am trying to take them from a good team to a great team, to that elite status,” he said. “But realistically, they have to decide if they want to sacrifice and do what is necessary.”

One of the central reasons the Gorillas are in such a good position comes down to their personnel. With only one player leaving the team due to graduation, Gregory will return virtually all of its starters.

Even though the returning players have been successful, Murray doesn’t look at the team’s success from an individual standpoint, but more from the team perspective.

“Everybody does such a great job at their job,” Murray said. “If we want to talk about everyone individually we can do that, but the biggest thing I have been focusing on is the team. I don’t really want to say this kid or that kid is our standout. Those guys can’t do their job if everyone else doesn’t do theirs. We have a team instead of a bunch of different individuals and that’s what I have been preaching to these guys this year.”

Even with a successful first season as head coach, Murray understands the importance of improvement on his behalf as well, especially after losing to Wall in the 9A quarterfinals.

With his second campaign at the helm approaching, he wants to put the team in the right position to win games, but doesn’t feel the need to change much about the program itself.

“You try to get your feet on the ground at first and you try to learn,” he said. “You try to do things the right way and that was my focus. I look back on myself and you want to get better naturally and I hope I can put my team in a good place to win games. We have a great program here, so I don’t feel the need to change anything up. I’ll make changes where I need to make changes, but I'll identify my strengths and be who I am.”

The Gorillas open the season with a pair of games on the road, starting in Platte/Geddes on Sept. 2 before heading to Bennett County to take on the Warriors a week later.

Murray said he can envision this team going the distance, as long as they work hard to get to where they want to be

“I’ve got a really good feeling,” he said. “I love this bunch of kids and we have been together a long time. I can dream and see this team going a long way. I am excited to see where this team wants to go and how much work they are willing to put in to get there.”