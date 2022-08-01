Gregory stays alive at Class B State with win over Winner/Colome

Gregory Post 6 kept its state title hopes alive Monday with a surprise 9-3 win over Winner/Colome Post 169 in the penultimate day of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class B State Tournament on its home field.

G Stephens doubled as part of a 3-for-4 performance that included a run for Gregory, while G Thomas collected a pair of RBIs and a run in a two-hit day. R Peck and B Witt also added two runs apiece.

N Bearshield pitched all seven innings for Gregory, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking four on 105 pitches.

Aiden Barfuss homered for Winner/Colome, one of just three hits in the game for Post 169.

Gregory will take on Vermillion Post 1 Tuesday morning, with the winner advancing to the state championship game against Winner/Colome in the afternoon.