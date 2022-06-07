Greta Anderson named co-champion as Bison girls claim Class B state golf championship

Last season, Bison finished as the runner-up at the 2021 Class B girls state golf tournament, falling to Etelline/Hendrick by two strokes. From that moment, the Cardinals set out to claim their crown in 2022.

After multiple weather delays over two days, Bison finally lifted the state championship trophy with a convincing team win Tuesday at Hart Ranch Golf Course.

“There is nothing like this, it’s awesome,” Bison head coach Jeffrey Johnson said. “It’s great for the girls and that’s what we’ve been working for. To get it done is totally amazing with the stoppage of play and then going back out there.”

The Cardinals finished at 536 in the 36-hole tournament, three strokes better than Chester Area, which finished as the runner-up.

In the individual standings, Bison’s Greta Anderson trailed Miller’s Jayce Pugh, the defending state champion, for virtually the entire tournament.

Pugh held a four-stroke lead, with Anderson in the clubhouse, as she approached the par-5 18th hole.

Pugh’s tee shot fell short of the creek bed and her second and third strokes bounced around the creek. Eventually, she reached the green and finished with a nine on the hole, bringing the eighth grader’s total score to 163, tied with Anderson.

“I knew she was four shots ahead of me,” Anderson said. “I saw her second shot by the creek and she kind of duffed her second shot, so I started to get hope but then I thought she finished with eight.”

Typically, a tie through 36 holes at State leads to a playoff until an outright winner can be determined. The weather, however, led SDHSAA officials to declare Anderson and Pugh co-champions.

At first, Anderson thought Pugh holed out with an eight on 18, which would've given the Miller standout an outright title. A few minutes later, the Bison junior learned her true fate.

“When they told me we tied I thought there would be a playoff, but then they said there are going to be co-champions, and I’m so happy for her,” Anderson said. “She is a two-time champ as an eighth grader and that’s amazing.”

Anderson finished fourth in last season’s tournament after finishing the first day tied for the lead in the individual standings. Johnson said he was thrilled to see her hold on Tuesday to claim a share of the state title.

“To get that done is super special,” Johnson said. “It’s truly amazing and great for her.”

The junior said sharing the title did not cheapen the rush of emotions she felt when she learned the news.

“It’s just really exciting and it’s everything I could’ve dreamed of,” Anderson said. “That’s what God had in line for today and I’m just speechless.”

Allison Kahler was the runner-up in 2021 and bounced back from a slow start Monday to share the runner-up title with Jones County’s Kamri Kittleson at 168.

Kahler said she was proud of Anderson for winning and of her team for capturing the overall title.

“I think we are on top of the world right now,” Kahler said. “This is what we’ve been looking at since we got second last year and we got it done.”

Kamri spent a lot of time practicing at Hart Ranch over the last few weeks in preparation for the tournament. The strategy of the Coyotes eight-grader paid off with an All-Tournament Team selection.

“I played a practice round before pre-regions and region and then we came out here Thursday, Saturday and Sunday before State,” Kamri said. “This is a good reward.”

Other Bison scorers that contributed to the team title were Ella Anderson at 210 and Mary Carmichael at 207.

All four Cardinals golfers return next season as seniors.

"All four of us are juniors and will be back," Kahler said. "So we are going to work hard to win it twice."

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

