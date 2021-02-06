Griffins out-physical Hardrockers down the stretch

Coming off a tough two-overtime loss to Colorado Mesa Friday night, the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team didn't have much push back to stay with Westminster 24 hours later.
The more physical Griffins pulled away in the second half to stop the Hardrockers 68-48 Saturday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
Mines not only stayed with Westminster early, but was a step ahead for a good portion of the first half. But the Griffins used their strength and quickness and closed the first half on a 15-1 run and never looked back.
"This is the first time I can say their posts played better than our posts," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "I've been really proud of the way our posts have played all year long. They won the battle this time."
The Griffins scored 36 points in the paint to 22 for the Hardrockers.
"One of our keys is we want to be around 1.2 or 1.3 points per shot in the paint. We just haven't been doing a good job of that, finishing in the paint," Glenn said. "We lost the battle in the paint, and with these guys, that's what you have to do, win the battle of the paint."
It was another good start for the Hardrockers, up 8-2 in the first minute and a half with 3-pointers from Brevin Walter and Alejandro Rama.
But the athletic Westminster team came back with 10 straight and the two teams went back-and-forth for much of the first halftime.
Kolten Mortensen's 3-pointer put Mines back in front 13-12 and the Hardrockers built the lead to 23-16 on three baskets by Rama and another from Walter.
Mines, however, would score just one point in the final eight minutes and the Griffins took control as Isaiah Banks had two successful drives to the rim, while Joey Andrews had a steal and dunk and a late Jarrett Jordan basket.
"We were able to catch them on some ball screens and stuff, and I didn't think they came out right away and played like they did later," Glenn said. "They came out and just let us run our stuff. As we jumped out and were able to score and we got to 24 pretty quick. All of the sudden they stated picking it up on us and we just didn't respond very well."
Westminster dominated the second half, opening with a 10-5 run to build a 12-point lead. Two straight drives by Banks for five points put the Griffins up 50-34 with 11:28 remaining.
Walter had seven points in a six-minute sequence, but the Griffins stayed ahead by 12-to-16 the rest of the way before closing with a run to make it a final 20-point win.
Walter led the Hardrockers with 15 points, with Mortensen adding 13 and Rama scoring 10. Mines was just 19-of-58 from the field, 7-of-28 3-pointers and hit all three of its free-throw attempts.
"I never felt like we laid down and quit, we kept trying," Glenn said. "We could just never figure out to play that way."
Reme Torbert led the Griffins with 15 points, followed by Banks with 13 and Jordan with 11 points. Westminster was28-of-58 from the field, hitting 5-of-17 3-pointers and 7-of-8 free throws.
"He (Westminster head coach Norm Parrish) does a great job, they play their style, and they play physical without fouling, or getting called for it for the most part. Obviously they do a good job. It's not just our game, they do it all of the time," Glenn said. 'It's a great lesson for our young guys. A lot of them haven't played that physical of a game like that."
Although the Griffins are now just 6-7, Glenn said they are a good team that has just lost some very close games on the road.
"That record is very deceiving. They have had a ton of close game. They had lost five straight but most were on the road," he said. "They are a good team. I won't be surprised if they are in the tournament."
The Hardrockers, 7-7 in the RMAC and overall, stay home next week with a Thursday night matchup against MSU-Denver before taking on Colorado Christian Saturday.