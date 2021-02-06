Griffins out-physical Hardrockers down the stretch

Kolten Mortensen's 3-pointer put Mines back in front 13-12 and the Hardrockers built the lead to 23-16 on three baskets by Rama and another from Walter.

Mines, however, would score just one point in the final eight minutes and the Griffins took control as Isaiah Banks had two successful drives to the rim, while Joey Andrews had a steal and dunk and a late Jarrett Jordan basket.

"We were able to catch them on some ball screens and stuff, and I didn't think they came out right away and played like they did later," Glenn said. "They came out and just let us run our stuff. As we jumped out and were able to score and we got to 24 pretty quick. All of the sudden they stated picking it up on us and we just didn't respond very well."

Westminster dominated the second half, opening with a 10-5 run to build a 12-point lead. Two straight drives by Banks for five points put the Griffins up 50-34 with 11:28 remaining.

Walter had seven points in a six-minute sequence, but the Griffins stayed ahead by 12-to-16 the rest of the way before closing with a run to make it a final 20-point win.

Walter led the Hardrockers with 15 points, with Mortensen adding 13 and Rama scoring 10. Mines was just 19-of-58 from the field, 7-of-28 3-pointers and hit all three of its free-throw attempts.