Griffith named BHSU interim soccer coach

Black Hills State soccer will promote Justin Griffith to be its interim head coach for the remainder of the season, athletic director Jhett Albers announced Tuesday.
Griffith replaces Mike Greco, who was the head coach since the 2017 season.
"Coach Griffith has been assisting our women's soccer program this past year, and we are fortunate to have him agree to serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of this spring season," said Albers.
Prior to taking over head coaching duties, Griffith served as a volunteer assistant coach with the soccer program.
"I am excited to continue working with an inspiring group of women as we prepare for the fast-approaching spring RMAC season," said Griffith. "I strongly believe in focusing equally on the athletic achievements and academic accomplishments of student athletes, and that will continue to be a priority. I look forward to empowering our student athletes to be their best and aspire to bring the best out of them."
Griffith will lead the team as it plays its abbreviated spring season that was previously postponed last fall due to COVID-19.
So far this season, the Yellow Jackets are 0-2 with early-season non-conference losses to Minot State (2-0) on Feb. 5 and the University of Mary (6-1) on Feb. 6.
The Yellow Jackets have 11 games remaining on their 2021 spring schedule, including five upcoming non-conference matches, and six RMAC competitions to end the year.
BHSU will next play Friday, March 5 at Colorado Christian at 3 p.m.
West River Futsal Youth Soccer Tournament postponed
Black Hills State athletics has announced the postponement of its West River Futsal Championships to a later date.
The youth soccer tournament, which helps serve local youth soccer athletes as well as the BHSU women's soccer program, was scheduled for Friday through Sunday. The event is postponed due to potential overlap with the 2021 RMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
A possible reschedule date may be added for the end of April or early May, but follow BHSUAthletics.com for additional updates as they come.
For further information, contact Assistant Athletic Director Brock Anundson at Brock.Anundson@bhsu.edu, or Justin Griffith at jgriff23@gmail.com.
Klaire Kirsch has 2 double-doubles for Kearney
Rapid City junior Klaire Kirsch had a pair of double-doubles to lead the University of Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball team to a split last weekend.
The Lopers fell to No. 15 Central Missouri 70-66, but got a 79-57 win over Lincoln University.
Kirsch, a St. Thomas More graduate, had 16 points and 15 rebounds against Central Missouri and 11 points and 12 rebounds against Lincoln University.
Kirsch’s 9.1 rebounds per game currently places her third in the Mid America Athletic Association, and she also holds top 10 spots for steals, assists, and assist-to-turnover ratio.
UNK, 17-3, finishes their regular season this week with games against Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State, with the MIAA tournament scheduled for the following week.