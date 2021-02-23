Griffith named BHSU interim soccer coach

Black Hills State soccer will promote Justin Griffith to be its interim head coach for the remainder of the season, athletic director Jhett Albers announced Tuesday.

Griffith replaces Mike Greco, who was the head coach since the 2017 season.

"Coach Griffith has been assisting our women's soccer program this past year, and we are fortunate to have him agree to serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of this spring season," said Albers.

Prior to taking over head coaching duties, Griffith served as a volunteer assistant coach with the soccer program.

"I am excited to continue working with an inspiring group of women as we prepare for the fast-approaching spring RMAC season," said Griffith. "I strongly believe in focusing equally on the athletic achievements and academic accomplishments of student athletes, and that will continue to be a priority. I look forward to empowering our student athletes to be their best and aspire to bring the best out of them."

Griffith will lead the team as it plays its abbreviated spring season that was previously postponed last fall due to COVID-19.