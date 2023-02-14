The scholarship program was held in Huron earlier this month and was themed “A Constitutional Speech Contest.” Contestants were each required to deliver a prepared oration of eight to 10 minutes about the U.S. Constitution. A constitutional topic was assigned to the contestants and a three- to five-minute extemporaneous oration was required on that topic. Contestants were allowed five minutes of preparation time. Each of the five contestants in the finals had previously won competitions at local and district levels of competition.