Calister Grimsley of Spearfish was one of the winners of the South Dakota American Legion’s High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. Grimsley received a third place trophy and $500.
The scholarship program was held in Huron earlier this month and was themed “A Constitutional Speech Contest.” Contestants were each required to deliver a prepared oration of eight to 10 minutes about the U.S. Constitution. A constitutional topic was assigned to the contestants and a three- to five-minute extemporaneous oration was required on that topic. Contestants were allowed five minutes of preparation time. Each of the five contestants in the finals had previously won competitions at local and district levels of competition.
Elena Andrews of Beresford won first place, receiving a trophy and $1,500. Reagan Blackburn of Aberdeen won second place, receiving a trophy and $1,000. Finalists Alex Vonderau of Rapid City and Jordan Musser of Colome each received a state finalist trophy and $200.
Since 1938, The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills.