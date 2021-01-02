Grizzlies get sweep of Rush with 3-2 win

The Rapid City Rush rallied in the second period to tie the game at 2-2, but a turnover early in the third period set up Yuri Terao for the eventual game-winner, and gave the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 victory Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah.

The loss was the Rush's sixth straight.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring twice in the final five minutes of the frame. Pat Cannone started things off with his first goal as a member of the Grizzlies on the power play, slamming a Diego Cuglietta rebound by Rush net-minder Adam Carlson to give Utah a 1-0 lead at 15:35 (Cuglietta and Ian Scheid assisted).

Moments later, an Alex Lepkowski shot rang off the post and rested sedentary in Carlson’s crease. Unable to make the save with a Utah skater on his back, Joe Wegwerth potted the loose puck to make it 2-0 Grizzlies with 1:54 left in the first (Lepkowski and Jack Jenkins assisted).

Despite the deficit, the Rush came back to tie the game heading into the final period. On their first power play of the game, Tyson Empey helped spark a jumpstarted offense to put the Rush on the board. With 6:33 played, just six seconds into the advantage, Mark Auk's shot was deflected by Empey past Utah goalie Parker Gahagen, splitting the deficit to 2-1 (Auk and Quenneville assisted).