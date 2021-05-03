Gronowski 2nd in Rice Award voting

South Dakota State freshman Mark Gronowski finished as runner-up Monday in the balloting for the Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, honoring the top freshman player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
A native of Naperville, Illinois, Gronowski received 10 of the 40 first-place votes from a national media panel en route to 115 points. Fellow quarterback Cameron Ward of the University of Incarnate Word was named the award winner after earning 19 first-place votes and 147 points. Virginia Military Institute quarterback Seth Morgan was a distant third with three first-place votes and 68 points.
Gronowski finished the regular season with 14 total touchdowns (8 passing, 6 rushing) and an average of 239 yards of total offense over six games, completing 76-of-133 passes (57.1 percent) for 1,051 yards and rushing for 383 yards. He has helped lead the Jackrabbits into the FCS semifinals, tallying another 493 yards of total offense (336 passing, 157 rushing) in playoff victories and against Holy Cross and Southern Illinois.
The third Jackrabbit finalist in a row to record a runner-up finish for the Jerry Rice Award, Gronowski is the fifth Jackrabbit player to be selected as a finalist for the award since its inception in 2011, joining the following:
• Austin Sumner, quarterback, 2011 (3rd);
• T.J. Lally, linebacker, 2012 (7th);
• Jake Wieneke, wide receiver, 2014 (2nd);
• Christian Rozeboom, linebacker, 2016 (2nd).
Stats performances, FCS Jerry Rice Award Top 10:
1. Cameron Ward, QB, Incarnate Word (19) - 147
2. Mark Gronowski, QB, South Dakota State (10) - 115
3. Seth Morgan, QB, Virginia Military Institute (3) - 68
4. Isaac Dowling, LB, Mercer (3) - 50
5. Tony Muskett, QB, Monmouth (1) - 42
6. Draylen Ellis, QB, Austin Peay - 33
6. Tommy Schuster, QB, North Dakota (1) - 33
8. Ty French, DE, Gardner-Webb - 23
9. Devon Starling, QB, Tennessee State (1) - 19
10. Keyon Turner, DE, Valparaiso - 17
Note: First-place votes in parentheses
Devos posts runner-up finish at UWW juniors
Cade DeVos reached the finals of the 74-kilogram division in freestyle competition, leading a contingent of South Dakota State wrestlers over the weekend at the 2021 UWW Junior Nationals.
Wrestling under the banner of the Jackrabbit Wrestling Club, DeVos reeled off five consecutive victories to set up a best-of-three championship series against Keegan O'Toole of the Tiger Style Wrestling Club. A native of Altoona, Iowa, DeVos won his first three matches by a combined 33-2 before defeating Derek Fields of the Arsenal Wrestling Club, 10-0, in the quarterfinals.
DeVos advanced to the finals with another 10-0 victory over Clayton Ulrey from the Southeast Regional Training Center, but was swept in the championship series by O'Toole by scores of 11-1 (4:43) and 8-0.
Also reaching the semifinals in his weight class from 70-kilogram wrestler Jack Thomsen. A native of La Porte City, Iowa, Thomsen dropped a 10-0 (1:42) decision to Bryce Andonian of the Southeast Regional Training Center. Thomsen won each of his first four matches, including a 3-2 victory over Cameron Picklo of the Oklahoma Regional Training Center in the quarterfinals.
Cade King advanced to the quarterfinals of the 79-kilogram division, winning two matches before dropping a 11-0 (4:34) bout to Manuel Rojas of Michigan.
Caleb Gross also wrestled in the junior freestyle competition and posted a 1-1 record at 65 kilograms.
In senior freestyle competition, former Jackrabbit standout Nate Rotert advanced to the finals of the 97-kilogram weight class. Rotert began his run to the championship by upsetting second-seeded Erik Hinckley of Kansas, 10-0 (0:51) in the opening round, followed by a 10-0 win against Ben Hughes of the Southern Oregon RTC.
Rotert scored a 10-6 decision over Isaac Trumble of the TMWC/Wolfpack Wrestling Club in the semifinals before falling, 10-0 (1:39), in the championship match against fourth-seeded Austin Schafer of the New York Athletic Club.
Another former Jackrabbit, Luke Zilverberg, added an eighth-place finish at 74 kilograms in the senior division.