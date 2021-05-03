Gronowski 2nd in Rice Award voting

DeVos advanced to the finals with another 10-0 victory over Clayton Ulrey from the Southeast Regional Training Center, but was swept in the championship series by O'Toole by scores of 11-1 (4:43) and 8-0.

Also reaching the semifinals in his weight class from 70-kilogram wrestler Jack Thomsen. A native of La Porte City, Iowa, Thomsen dropped a 10-0 (1:42) decision to Bryce Andonian of the Southeast Regional Training Center. Thomsen won each of his first four matches, including a 3-2 victory over Cameron Picklo of the Oklahoma Regional Training Center in the quarterfinals.

Cade King advanced to the quarterfinals of the 79-kilogram division, winning two matches before dropping a 11-0 (4:34) bout to Manuel Rojas of Michigan.

Caleb Gross also wrestled in the junior freestyle competition and posted a 1-1 record at 65 kilograms.

In senior freestyle competition, former Jackrabbit standout Nate Rotert advanced to the finals of the 97-kilogram weight class. Rotert began his run to the championship by upsetting second-seeded Erik Hinckley of Kansas, 10-0 (0:51) in the opening round, followed by a 10-0 win against Ben Hughes of the Southern Oregon RTC.