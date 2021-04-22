Gronowski named MVFC Offensive Player of Year

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski claimed three of the Missouri Valley Football Conference's top awards, leading a 12-member Jackrabbit contingent on the all-conference team announced Thursday.

Gronowski was selected as MVFC Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year by a panel made up of the league's coaches, sports information directors and media members.

In helping lead the Jackrabbits to a share of the MVFC title and the league's automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, Gronowski racked up an average of 239 yards of total offense per game in six starts. He completed 76-of-133 passes (57.1 percent) for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns, while ranking second on the squad with 383 rushing yards and a team-best six touchdowns on the ground. He topped the 100-yard mark for rushing three times.

Gronowski is the second Jackrabbit to be honored as the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year, joining fellow quarterback Taryn Christion in 2016. He is the fifth SDSU player to be honored as Freshman of the Year, following Austin Sumner (2011), Jake Wieneke (2014), Christian Rozeboom (2016) and Pierre Strong, Jr. (2018), and is the first Jackrabbit tabbed as Newcomer of the Year.