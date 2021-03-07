Gronowski named MVFC Player of the Week

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was honored Sunday as Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week in helping lead the Jackrabbits to a 35-point victory over Western Illinois a day earlier.
A freshman from Naperville, Illinois, Gronowski accounted for four first-half touchdowns, running for two and passing for two, as eighth-ranked South Dakota State won in its home opener to improve to 2-1 on the season. He opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run, then sandwiched an 80-yard touchdown run around TD passes of 44 and 12 yards to Jadon Janke and Mason Leighton, respectively, in the second quarter.
For the game, Gronowski was 12 of 19 passing for 178 yards and carried the ball four times for 120 yards. He became the first Jackrabbit quarterback to rush for and throw for 100-plus yards in a game since Taryn Christion in a 2017 game against Illinois State.
It is the second conference award of the season for Gronowski, who was named MVFC Newcomer of the Week following SDSU's season-opening win at Northern Iowa on Feb. 19.
The Jackrabbits return to action Saturday, hosting Youngstown State in a 2 p.m. matchup at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
JACKS SOFTBALL COMPLETES COLORADO CLASSIC SWEEP
The South Dakota State softball team continued its torrid start to the 2021 season, defeating Northern Colorado and Colorado State by respective scores of 10-1 and 7-1 Sunday to close out weekend action at the Colorado Classic with a 5-0 record.
The Jackrabbits improved to 9-1 overall, running their winning streak to nine games since a season-opening loss to Iowa State.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 10, NORTHERN COLORADO 1
Rozelyn Carrillo was the hitting star for the Jackrabbits, going 3-for-3 with five runs batted in as SDSU prevailed in five innings.
SDSU put five runs on the board in the top of the second inning against the host Bears, starting with a run-scoring single up the middle by Lindsey Culver. Carrillo, the ninth hitter in the Jackrabbit batting order, followed with a two-run double to right field that scored both her sister, Jocelyn, and Culver. Kelsey Lenox added a run-scoring single later in the inning and the final run of the frame crossed home plate after an error.
Northern Colorado, 2-12 overall, scored its lone run of the game in the home half of the second, but the Jackrabbits countered with three more runs in the top of the third. Jocelyn Carrillo recorded a base hit to plate the first run, with the other two scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Emma Osmundson and a sacrifice fly by Cylie Halvorson.
The Jackrabbits ended the game via the eight-run rule with two runs in the fifth on a home run by Rozelyn Carrillo. It was her third home run of the season.
Kendra Conard went the distance in the circle for the Jackrabbits. She struck out four and did not walk a batter while scattering three hits.
SDSU finished with 13 hits, including two each from Osmundson, Yoder, Lenox and Culver.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 7, COLORADO STATE 1
The Jackrabbits again put together a pair of big innings early to cruise to the 7-1 victory over Colorado State.
After Colorado State, 5-8 overall, failed to score in the top of the first after loading the bases with nobody out, the Jackrabbits cashed in on their first scoring opportunity. Peyton Daugherty and Olivia Pfeifer opened the game with back-to-back singles and both scored on a double by Lenox to the left-center gap. Lenox later scored on a sacrifice fly by Allison Yoder for a 3-0 lead.
The Jackrabbit lead grew to 7-0 in the second as Mia Elliott connected for a grand slam down the left-field line, scoring Yoder, Daugherty and Halvorson ahead of her.
SDSU starter Tori Kniesche ran her record to 4-0 with a five-inning effort. The freshman right-hander struck out six, walked six and surrendered five hits, allowing a run on an RBI single by Ashley Michelena in the fourth. Grace Glanzer pitched two scoreless innings to close out the Jackrabbit victory.
Daugherty and Elliott each tallied two of the Jackrabbits' nine hits.
UP NEXT:
The Jackrabbits are scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at Wichita State. Games are set for 3 and 5 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.
NOTES:
• The Jackrabbits hit .370 as a team in the five games at the Colorado Classic and outscored the opposition 44-10
• Rozelyn Carrillo batted .438 (7-for-16) with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in the five games
• Halvorson also hit three home runs in weekend action, driving in seven
• Glanzer pitched 16 shutout innings in three appearances (two starts), including a no-hitter in Friday's opener against Oregon State
• As a team, the Jackrabbits committed only one error in the five games of the Colorado Classic
JACKS BASEBALL SEES LEAD SLIP AWAY LATE AT SIUE
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning, the last two of which were unearned, to pull out a 4-3 victory over South Dakota State in the finale of a three-game college baseball series Sunday afternoon at Simmons Complex.
In sweeping the series, SIUE improved to 5-4 overall. The Jackrabbits dropped to 5-2 on the season.
Trailing 3-1, the Cougars' eighth-inning rally began with a solo home run by Connor Kiffer that came after SIU had a runner thrown out attempting to steal. The next batter, Brady Bunten, reached on an error and scored on a double to left field by Raul Elguezabal. Ole Arntson then drove in the go-ahead run with a single through the right side, plating pinch-runner Dylan Burris.
SDSU opened the scoring with a run in the fourth inning. Luke Ira hit a one-out ground-rule double, advanced to third on a base hit by Derek Hackman and scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Beazley.
SIUE tied the game with a sacrifice fly of its own in the fifth inning, but the Jackrabbits regained the lead with a run in the seventh inning and added another in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Garrett Stout drove in pinch-runner Jamie Berg in the seventh-inning run with a double, while Hackman's second hit of the game scored pinch-runner Reece Anderson for the eighth-inning tally.
The Jackrabbits held a 7-6 advantage in hits, with Hackman the lone player for either team with more than one hit.
SDSU starter Ryan Bourassa struck out eight over 4 1/3 innings, while Eli Sundquist followed with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 scoreless frames. Bret Barnett took the loss.
UP NEXT:
The Jackrabbits move on to Kansas State for a two-game midweek series Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch each night is set for 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
SECOND HALF GOALS CARRY JACKS SOCCER PAST ROOS
South Dakota State women's soccer defeated Kansas City 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
The Jackrabbits, who improved to 4-0-2 both on the season and in Summit League play, recorded its sixth consecutive shutout. A pair of second-half goals by Karlee Manding and Maya Hansen gave State the win.
"First I have to give credit to Kansas City - they had a really good plan to take away space from us and make it hard to play. With that being said, I'm really proud of how our team responded in the second half," head coach Brock Thompson said. "I thought specifically Karlee and Eden were able to settle the game down for us. I'm really impress with how our team continues to grow each week."
SDSU fired eight shots in the victory, putting four on goal, while the Roos (4-5-0, 4-4-0 Summit League) had six shots with two on target.
Hailee Fischer started in goal recording two saves in 45 minutes before Taylor Lock replaced her for the rest of the match.
The Jackrabbits held a 4-3 advantage in shots after the first half with Hansen being responsible for half of State's attempts. While the Roos had two on target in the first frame, neither team was able to score.
Manding opened the scoring with her first goal of the season at 50:46. The ball was launched toward the goal on a free kick. Manding tracked down a header from a Kansas City defender and fired a shot to the bottom left of the open goal.
The score stood at 1-0 until Hansen fought off two Kansas City defenders and the goalkeeper to net her fourth goal of the weekend in the 65th minute.
Game Notes:
• South Dakota State improved to 7-2 all-time against Kansas City
• In addition to Maya Hansen's hat trick in Friday's contest, she finished the weekend with four goals
• The Jackrabbits have not allowed a goal all season
Up Next:
South Dakota State continues its six-game homestand as it hosts Denver Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 at noon.
THREE JACKS QUALIFY AT BIG 12 WRESTLING MEET
Three South Dakota State wrestlers earned automatic berths to nationals later this month during competition Sunday on the final day of the Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championship at BOK Center.
The first Jackrabbit to punch his ticket to St. Louis was senior 125-pounder Danny Vega, who placed fourth. An NCAA alternate a year ago, Vega recorded a 12-3 major decision over Iowa State's Kysen Terukina to open the day. In the third-place match, Vega dropped a 9-6 decision to West Virginia's Killian Cardinale in a rematch from their quarterfinal matchup on Saturday in which Vega came away with a pin.
Earning his first trip to nationals out of the 133-pound weight class was Jackrabbit sophomore Zach Price with a fifth-place finish. The Johnston, Iowa, native lost an 8-4 decision to Zach Redding of Iowa State in his first match on Sunday, but came back to clinch his NCAA berth with an 8-1 decision over Fresno State's Haiden Drury.
Making it 3-for-3 in the lower weights for the Jackrabbits was 141-pounder Clay Carlson, who added a fourth-place finish to also earn his first nationals berth. A sophomore from Willmar, Minnesota, Carlson edged Chase Zollman, 2-1, in his first match Sunday, but dropped a 6-4 decision to D.J. Lloren of Fresno State in the third-place match.
Also placing fourth was 157-pounder Cade DeVos, who will await word on a possible at-large selection to nationals as only the top three spots were allocated automatic bids in his weight class. A redshirt freshman from Altoona, Iowa, DeVos turned in an 11-5 decision over Alex Hornfeck of West Virginia to begin the day, then dropped a hard-fought, 3-1 overtime decision to second-seeded Justin Thomas of Oklahoma.
Top-seeded Tanner Sloan also will have his nationals fate left in the hands of the NCAA Committee after he was pinned by Marcus Coleman of Iowa State to open the day. Sloan later withdrew from the tournament due to injury, finishing sixth.
Also wrestling in placing matches on Sunday were sophomore 174-pounder Cade King and redshirt freshman 184-pounder Jacob Schoon. A Brookings native, Schoon came away with seventh place after pinning West Virginia's Anthony Carman.
King dropped a 6-4 overtime decision to Austin Brenner of North Dakota State to place eighth.
SDSU stands eighth in the team scores heading into Sunday night's championship matches.
UP NEXT:
At-large selections to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will be announced Tuesday afternoon.