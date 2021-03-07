Gronowski named MVFC Player of the Week

The Jackrabbits, who improved to 4-0-2 both on the season and in Summit League play, recorded its sixth consecutive shutout. A pair of second-half goals by Karlee Manding and Maya Hansen gave State the win.

"First I have to give credit to Kansas City - they had a really good plan to take away space from us and make it hard to play. With that being said, I'm really proud of how our team responded in the second half," head coach Brock Thompson said. "I thought specifically Karlee and Eden were able to settle the game down for us. I'm really impress with how our team continues to grow each week."

SDSU fired eight shots in the victory, putting four on goal, while the Roos (4-5-0, 4-4-0 Summit League) had six shots with two on target.

Hailee Fischer started in goal recording two saves in 45 minutes before Taylor Lock replaced her for the rest of the match.

The Jackrabbits held a 4-3 advantage in shots after the first half with Hansen being responsible for half of State's attempts. While the Roos had two on target in the first frame, neither team was able to score.