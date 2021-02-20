Gronowski's 3 TDs help SDSU top Northern Iowa 24-20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski threw for two touchdowns in his collegiate debut, including the game-winning 1-yard pass to Pierre Strong, Jr., with 19 seconds remaining as fifth-ranked South Dakota State recovered late for a 24-20 season-opening win Friday night at third-ranked Northern Iowa.

Gronowski led the Jackrabbits on a 10-play, 75-yard game-winning drive that consumed more than five minutes. SDSU, which had not picked up first down in its five previous second-half drives, moved the chains three times before the decisive score, the last coming on a 43-yard pass from Gronowski to tight end Zach Heins down the left sideline to the UNI 3.

After a pair of Strong rushes moved the ball to the 1, the Jackrabbit running back slipped across the formation to the right flat and hauled in the pass from Gronowski for a 23-20 SDSU lead. Cole Frahm added the extra point to force the Panthers to drive the length of the field, but the last-ditch drive by UNI failed to get past the Panthers' own 40.