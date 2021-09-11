Ground game dominant as Winner cruises past STM

Among Winner’s 2021 regular season away games, St. Thomas More is easily the farthest.

On Saturday afternoon, the Warriors put their top-ranked squad to the test following a three-hour trek to Rapid City, and seemed unbothered by the journey, cruising past the Cavaliers 54-7 in a Class 11B matchup to remain unbeaten.

“It's a long road trip, but we’re used to it,” Warriors head coach Trent Olson said. “We’re Winner. You’ve got to travel a long way to get anywhere, so we take pride in how we play on the road and how we keep it together.”

Winner (4-0) totaled 319 rushing yards, led by Riley Orel, who earned 122 yards on 11 carries and caught a touchdown pass. Riley Shippy picked up 66 yards on four attempts and a touchdown in one half of work, while quarterback Joey Cole completed all three of his pass attempts for touchdowns, ending 3 of 5 and hitting Ethan Bartels in the end zone twice.

Lee Neugebauer completed 11 of 23 attempts for STM (2-2), finishing with 130 yards and two interceptions. Peyton Young caught four passes for 54 yards and Tyson Durham tallied three receptions for 45 yards. The Cavaliers collected just 22 yards on the ground.