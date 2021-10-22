 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking held for Black Hills Federal Credit Union service center

Black Hills Federal Credit Union

Elevate Rapid City and representatives from the city and Black Hills Federal Credit Union break ground on the sixth location in Rapid City for the credit union.

 Courtesy photo

Black Hills Federal Credit Union is on its way to opening a new Member Service Center in south Rapid City.

Representatives from the credit union, Gustafson Builders, the city and Elevate Rapid City broke ground on the facility Friday.

"The idea behind opening up the southside location is to better serve our existing members, especially those on the south side," said Leslie Millard, marketing communications specialist for the credit union. "We didn't have a location centralized to that population. It will help us better serve our current members and our future members as well."

The 3,200-square-foot center will be the credit union's sixth location and be located Fifth and Minnesota streets. It will feature four drive-up lanes, four offices and an interactive teller machine.

There is currently an interactive teller machine at Fifth and Minnesota, which will remain in operations during construction. The building is anticipated for completion for mid-summer 2022.

This will be the company's 16th location in the state. There are locations in Rapid City, Custer, Eagle Butte, Hot Springs, Pierre, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Sturgis and Wall.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

