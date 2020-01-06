Group begins foreclosure proceedings against local elementary school

"I find it hard to believe that you guys expect us to pay an increased tax amount, but you haven't even paid your own property taxes in three years," James Bialota said.

Normally, schools are exempt from property taxes. However, they are not exempt from special assessments. The delinquent taxes on the property stem from the city's storm water drainage special assessment. The General Beadle property is the only one the school district is delinquent in paying.

"Putting a 20 to 30 million dollar property in pending foreclosure for your ignorance, forgetfulness, not paying your bills," Bialota said. "Homes and businesses are being foreclosed on right now for not being able to pay their own taxes."

Bialota said he gave SDCFL the information - which was public and had even been included in a legal notice that ran in the Rapid City Journal - after he discovered it to protect the property from a "greedy developer or a banker" who could have taken ownership of the property if the taxes, interest, penalties and legal fees were not paid by March 9, 2020 - 60 days from Jan. 6, 2020 when the tax certificate was issued to Tonchi and Toni Weaver who signed on behalf of SDCFL.

School Board President Mike Roesler thanked the group for bringing the error to the board's attention.