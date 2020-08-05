Group preparing and delivering meals to COVID-19 patients

Carrie MiddleTent, 43, of Rapid City and her family were hit hard by COVID-19 when 15 relatives in four households became ill.
When Natalie Means found out about MiddleTent’s situation, she stepped in to provide some meals.
“She’s the matriarch, she’s sick and it was a real practical way to address a need and provide support to our friend,” Means said.
That became the impetus of a local coordinated effort, Meals for Relatives COVID-19 Rapid City Community Response, to provide homemade hot meals for individuals and families diagnosed with COVID-19.
“It does take the pressure off of trying to take care of the sick ones in your household,” said MiddleTent.
Requests for help have been continuous since the first meal deliveries, Means said. The evolving program takes food and cleaning supplies to families – along with encouragement and stress relief. About 1,600 meals have been delivered since May 10.
Individuals and families who have been positively diagnosed with COVID-19 and are committed to quarantining must be referred to receive meals and aid, Means said. She or another coordinator contacts the person or family to determine what they need. Aid is customized to the person or family. Meals can be delivered for a day or two, or as long as three weeks.
“We try to feed them one home-cooked meal a day. We usually have 25 to 30 people a day we feed and deliver meals to,” Means said. “Ideally, we would be able to provide these meals and support for 14 days that’s recommended by CDC guidelines for quarantine.”
“From our perspective, food is medicine. Our cooks know the protocols of making sure food is clean, good and ethical as much as possible,” she said. “We try to provide cooks with meat as well as containers like Tupperware and foil to get the food out the door and delivered warm.”
Volunteer drivers provide no-contact delivery. Means describes the coordinated meal preparation and delivery program as Natives helping Natives, though some volunteer cooks and drivers are non-Native. More volunteers and donations of food, new food storage containers, foil and funds are needed.
“We are always looking for more (volunteers and donations). If we could feed (everyone) who has COVID a meal a day, we would,” Means said.
Beyond food, the aid program distributes supplies to help individuals protect their health, such as masks, cedar for making tea, medicine and smudging, and two weeks’ worth of bleach and spray bottles. The goal is to equip people items they can use to rid their homes of the virus, Means said.
The meal deliveries launched as COVID-19 is taking a particularly heavy toll on the Native community.
Ruth Ann Henry has recovered after having COVID-19 in June. Henry is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The meals program is much needed, she said.
“That next day Natalie was there with these baskets and with stuff for us. She was like, ‘Don't come out, just stay in your house,’ which was encouraging but at the same time you wanted to see these people and who was helping you,” Henry said.
“I didn't even have to fill out any paperwork for Natalie’s program, I didn't have to show my ID, I didn't have to show her my tribal affiliation, anything like that. She came and helped, and that was it. At the other programs, you have to go through a lot of paperwork, you have to list all your family members. It's just like OK, you're supposed to be helping me because I'm sick,” Henry said. “There's not a lot of programs like what Natalie is doing. So I'm really grateful.”
For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation, contact Means at hesapavoterinitiative@gmail.com.
