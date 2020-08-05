Group preparing and delivering meals to COVID-19 patients

“That next day Natalie was there with these baskets and with stuff for us. She was like, ‘Don't come out, just stay in your house,’ which was encouraging but at the same time you wanted to see these people and who was helping you,” Henry said.

“I didn't even have to fill out any paperwork for Natalie’s program, I didn't have to show my ID, I didn't have to show her my tribal affiliation, anything like that. She came and helped, and that was it. At the other programs, you have to go through a lot of paperwork, you have to list all your family members. It's just like OK, you're supposed to be helping me because I'm sick,” Henry said. “There's not a lot of programs like what Natalie is doing. So I'm really grateful.”