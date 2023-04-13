A group pushing for South Dakota to have open primaries submitted a petition to Secretary of State Monae Johnson Tuesday — the last step in approval before beginning to collect the 35,000 signatures needed to qualify for the 2024 ballot.

“We’re very excited to launch the signature drive and begin talking to voters across South Dakota about our 2024 open primaries ballot initiative,” said De Knudson, treasurer of South Dakota Open Primaries. “By adopting open primaries, we will ensure that all South Dakota voters, regardless of party affiliation, can fully voice their opinions in future elections.”

Knudson, who is also one of the three official sponsors of the initiative, hand delivered the required documentation, including the proposed petition and circulator handouts, to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office at the State Capitol in Pierre.

“Our message is simple,” said Joe Kirby, chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. “It’s time to let all voters vote.”

The proposed 2024 ballot initiative would amend the state constitution to establish open primary elections for Governor, Congress, the State Legislature, and county elective offices. In an open primary election, all candidates compete in a single primary open to all voters regardless of party affiliation.

Last November, the campaign took the first step toward ballot qualification by filing its proposed initiative text with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council. Since then, it has completed additional filings with the South Dakota Secretary of State and South Dakota Attorney General.

South Dakota Open Primaries will soon be announcing a start date for its statewide signature drive. In order to qualify the open primaries initiative for the November 5, 2024 ballot, the campaign must collect valid signatures from just over 35,000 registered South Dakota voters and submit the petitions to the state by May 7, 2024.