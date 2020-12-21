Group wants city council to remove council president for Facebook post regarding masks

Weaver said there was an effort to recall her from the council, but she thinks the council should police its own members and in this case remove Armstrong.

"When the government loses its virtue, we have no republic," Weaver said. "When the council was voting to remove Mrs. Modrick earlier this year, Mrs. Armstrong supported that vote because people need to have confidence in members of the council. We don't have confidence in her after she did this."

"I don't care when they do it, but I think the council needs to do this," Weaver said.

City Attorney Joel Landeen pointed out that the council would not be able to take up the issue for at least 10 days. He said anytime a council member receives a complaint, they are granted up to 10 days to respond. At that point, the council may decide to discuss the complaints in executive session and determine if any action is warranted.

Normally, those complaints are confidential until action is taken, but since the group filing them made their concerns public, Armstrong authorized Landeen to release the complaints to the media.